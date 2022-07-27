Opinion

Relentless downpour

By Editor's Mail
16
0

Karachi was teetering on the brink of abysses. In recent days, heavily pouring has made it a scourge of fate worse than death for Karachi’s residents. Due to relentless rainfall in Karachi, many areas were submerged in water, including DHA which received the highest rainfall of about 120mm.
The situation has become worse owing to clogged drainage lines, as a result, houses around Gujjar and Orangi nullahs are inundated with sewerage and rainfall water.
The question is why does the rainfall always cause chaos and destruction in Pakistan even if it is pale in comparison to other countries, thus Pakistan ranks 145th in WDP which is far less than others. It all happened in the light of negligence and mismanagement by state authorities, most of whom were in complete slumber as always amid this calamity and let it happen.
As repercussions, at least 26 people met a sticky end while thousands were left stuck without shelter, food and drinking water. Now what we should and must do is to find a holistic solution of reconstructing the drainage system along with housing and transport infrastructure after that government should test these projects as capable enough of facing such calamity again. To make this dream come true, we need to come in a coalition, without caring about political controversies, and work together to make Karachi prosperous in all dimensions.
TAHIR JAMALI,
Nawabshah.

- Advertisement -
Previous articlePoverty
Next articleCan we tackle heavy rains in Karachi?
Editor's Mail
You can send your Editor's Mail at: [email protected]

RELATED ARTICLES

Letters

Can we tackle heavy rains in Karachi?

The residents of Defence Housing Authority (DHA) braved similar rains in 2020 and expected better results this time. However, little has changed as far...
Read more
Letters

Poverty

I have been living in Canada since 1996 after having lived in Islamabad, Rawalpindi and Karachi earlier. The little story that I am about...
Read more
Comment

Unintended Consequences of Russia’s War on Ukraine

Only naive souls or blind ideologues could have thought that Russia’s aggression against Ukraine would end well. It will not. And the longer it...
Read more
Comment

Being Pakistan isn’t easy

Pakistan has been a victim of its geography since its independence. It is located in one of the most active geopolitical regions where multiple...
Read more
Comment

A cloud of constitutional illegitimacy

In despotic governments, the governments have usurped, in a similar manner, both the State and the people: hence all arbitrary doctrines and pretensions concerning...
Read more
Editorials

After by-elections, another shock for PML-N

A three member Supreme Court bench presided over by Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial has set aside the ruling of the Punjab Assembly Deputy...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Must Read

Letters

Relentless downpour

Karachi was teetering on the brink of abysses. In recent days, heavily pouring has made it a scourge of fate worse than death for...

Poverty

Unintended Consequences of Russia’s War on Ukraine

Being Pakistan isn’t easy

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.