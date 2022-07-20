NATIONAL

Economic meltdown continues as PSX, rupee fall further for 2nd consecutive day

By Staff Report

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s economic indicators suffered a massive hit on the second consecutive day on Tuesday as the stock market saw a bloodbath in the backdrop of a historic fall in rupee which closed at Rs222 against the greenback.

According to the details, the rupee shattered all previous records on Tuesday, falling to a new low of 224 against the dollar in afternoon interbank trade, before closing at 221.99.

According to State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), the local currency fell by Rs6.79 in the interbank market, depreciating by 3.06% against yesterday’s close of Rs215.20.

Meanwhile, intense selling pressure was witnessed at the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Tuesday as the benchmark KSE-100 index lost more than 900 points.

The market’s decline coincided with the rupee falling to an all time low against the dollar for a second consecutive day.

Initially according to the PSX website, the KSE-100 Index opened at 41,367.11 points and went up 176 points. However, after 10:30am the bears took control and the market began sliding. At around 3:25pm, the index hit 40,313.78 points — a decline of 1,053.33 points or 2.55 per cent. The index closed at 40,389.07 points, down 978.04 points or 2.36 per cent.

It is pertinent to note that yesterday the benchmark KSE-100 Index dropped into the red zone after shedding over 700 points during the first few hours of intraday trade, with banking, cement, and fertilizer as the top negative contributors on the bourse at the time.

Mettis Global Director Saad Bin Naseer said the rupee was seeing a decline due to “panic buying [of the dollar] by banks in the interbank market”.

He said that “panic is setting in the financial markets following fears of change in [the] government in Punjab and Centre” after the by-polls on the province’s 20 seats.

Alpha Beta Core Chief Executive Officer Khurram Schehzad, however, pointed out that to factors beyond the domestic political and economic situation.

He attributed the rupee’s rapid decline to Fitch’s downgrading and the global trend. “The dollar is getting stronger in the global market against almost all the world currencies. The Pakistani rupee is not an exception,” he said.

It may be mentioned here that this was the highest day-on-day depreciation after June 26, 2019 when the currency fell by Rs6.80.

Meanwhile, the local currency’s shock slide within a matter of a few hours drew sharp criticism from various corners.

Former prime minister and PTI Chairman Imran Khan said that when he was ousted via a vote of no confidence, the dollar stood at Rs178. “Today it is Rs224 and in free fall despite IMF agreement. The economic meltdown shows Sharifs never had any expertise in running economy or administration. Their only expertise is looting, money laundering and getting NROs,” he added.

“We need a full time SBP governor and [Minister for Finance] Miftah Ismail to refocus on this issue. Free fall of rupee guarantees economic disaster and free fall of government too,” Journalist Mohammad Malick said.

Previous articleThe classroom decides the future of the Nation
Next articleA Tale of Two Visits
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

Shahbaz Gill urges establishment not to interfere in civilian domain

ISLAMABAD: PTI leader Shahbaz Gill Tuesday urged the establishment to play its constitutional role and stay away from interfering in the civilian domain per...
Read more
NATIONAL

Food festival enthrall tourists in Malam Jabba

SWAT: A two-day food festival was held at an altitude of 9,200 feet above sea level in the beautiful Malam Jabba Valley of Swat...
Read more
NATIONAL

Indian oppression has failed to stop Kashmiris’ resistance: PM

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday said the Indian oppressive state apparatus had failed to stop the journey of resistance, sacrifice, and defiance. "The...
Read more
NATIONAL

‘Despotic’ Imran wants CEC to act like ex-NAB chairman: Marriyum

LAHORE: Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb on Tuesday said Imran Khan wanted Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikander Sultan Raja to act like...
Read more
NATIONAL

PML-N vote bank intact, stands firmly with party: Saad

LAHORE: Railways Minister Khwaja Saad Rafique said on Tuesday that despite difficult circumstances, vote bank of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) was intact and standing...
Read more
NATIONAL

Miftah, ulema discuss Shariah-compliant banking system

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Miftah Ismail on Tuesday held a meeting with renowned Islamic scholars – Mufti Muhammad Taqi Usmani, Dr...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

Shahbaz Gill urges establishment not to interfere in civilian domain

ISLAMABAD: PTI leader Shahbaz Gill Tuesday urged the establishment to play its constitutional role and stay away from interfering in the civilian domain per...

Big words

Food festival enthrall tourists in Malam Jabba

Indian oppression has failed to stop Kashmiris’ resistance: PM

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.