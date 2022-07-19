Indonesia-Pak enjoying historic religio-cultural ties: Envoy

ISLAMABAD: Ambassador of Indonesia in Pakistan, Adam Mulawarman Tugio on Tuesday said the cultural and religious links between Indonesia and Pakistan play an important role in the economic integration of both the brotherly countries.

Indonesia and Pakistan have been linked for centuries by a historical cultural, religious and shared cultural heritage, which is deeply rooted in history, he said.

The Indonesian embassy in Islamabad is organizing a five-day cultural exhibition starting from July 20th to strengthen Religio-cultural and civilizational relations between Pakistan and Indonesia, the Ambassador of Indonesia told APP here.

The ambassador said the cultural conference will be held under the auspices of the Indonesian Embassy Islamabad and Lok Virsa on the theme of “A Confluence of Civilization between Indonesia and Pakistan”. He said that this five-day cultural exhibition will be held at Shakarparian, Lok Virsa Islamabad.

The Ambassador of Indonesia said the purpose of cultural exhibition was to bring Pakistan and Indonesia closer culturally and to introduce the new generation with their heritage.

He said that Pakistan and Indonesia were connected in historical cultural, religious and civilizational ties, which have deep roots in history.

Ambassador Adam said that Islam came to Indonesia through the efforts of South Asian spice traders who have been coming to Indonesia for the purpose of trade for hundreds of years.

He said that Indonesia is a Muslim-majority country like Pakistan and there are wide opportunities for cultural and commercial integration in both countries.