NATIONAL

KP govt withdraws Rs5.42 bn from PDA accounts to meet current expenditure 

By Aziz Buneri

PESHAWAR: Due to financial difficulties, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa finance department has withdrawn Rs5.42 billion from the Peshawar Development Authority’s accounts to meet the current expenditures of the provincial government in April.

The official sources stated that funds have also been withdrawn from the bank accounts of other institutions. According to the sources, the PDA had requested Rs5 billion from the KP finance department last year for various projects which the government has not yet paid, due to which the development projects of PDA will now require more than nine billion rupees.

After the withdrawal of Rs5.42 billion from the account of Peshawar Development Authority by the Finance Department, several development projects of the authority have stopped while the employees’ contributory provident i.e. gratuity fund has also halted.

The PDA informed the Finance Department via a letter that after the withdrawal of Rs5.42 billion  from the nine bank accounts of the authority, several development projects of the authority have stopped. The fund was allocated for the purchase of land, payment to the contractor and CP fund of the employees. The PDA said that it is now facing severe financial difficulties.

According to the PDA sources, the KP finance department and local government department have been informed about the financial crisis, but both the institutions have not yet offered any response. 

The PDA sources said that Rs1.99 billion were in the accounts of  the Peshawar Bus Rapid Transit project, Rs1.66 billion were for the purchase of land for an upliftproject, Rs1.56 billion were for a development project, Rs79 million were allocated for development work and ongoing expenses in Regi Model Town, Rs54 million were for the PDA extension, Rs37 million were for employees’ CP fund and gratuity, while Rs22 million were in the accounts for PDA’s self-finance. But all these funds have been withdrawn  by the Finance Department to meet its current expenditure as a result these projects have been stopped.

Previous articleCourt sends Dua Zehra to Darul Amaan
Aziz Buneri

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

4,000 pilgrims return as post-Hajj flights operation continues

ISLAMABAD: Over 4,000 pilgrims, who performed the religious obligation under the government scheme, have so far returned Pakistan from Saudi Arabia through various flights. The...
Read more
NATIONAL

Pakistan stands by Kashmiris in struggle for self-determination: President

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi on Tuesday said Pakistan stands in solidarity with the brave Kashmiri brethren in their historic struggle for making come...
Read more
NATIONAL

Rapid growth in Pakistan’s population warrants head-on response: UK HC

ISLAMABAD: British High Commissioner Dr Christian Turner on Tuesday observed that Pakistan’s population is going to double during the next 30 years, putting a...
Read more
NATIONAL

Norway keen to cement ties with Pakistan further

ISLAMABAD: Norwegian Ambassador in Pakistan, Per Albert Ilsaas on Tuesday said that Pakistan and Norway were enjoying excellent relations, which needed to be further...
Read more
NATIONAL

Kashmiris renew freedom pledge on Kashmir’s Accession To Pakistan Day

MIRPUR (AJK): Kashmiri people living both sides of the Line of Control and rest of the world observed Kashmir's Accession to Pakistan Day on...
Read more
NATIONAL

Registrar raises objections: IHC to take up acting NAB chief’s plea against PAC

ISLAMABAD: The Registrar Office of Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday raised objections to a petition filed by Acting Chairman of National Accountability Bureau...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

4,000 pilgrims return as post-Hajj flights operation continues

ISLAMABAD: Over 4,000 pilgrims, who performed the religious obligation under the government scheme, have so far returned Pakistan from Saudi Arabia through various flights. The...

Pakistan stands by Kashmiris in struggle for self-determination: President

Rapid growth in Pakistan’s population warrants head-on response: UK HC

Norway keen to cement ties with Pakistan further

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.