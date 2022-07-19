NATIONAL

Monsoon: PMD warns authorities against more rains this week

By Staff Report
An aerial view shows the scene of a landslide which hit the village of Kantagnos in Baybay town, Leyte province on April 13, 2022, following heavy rains brought about by tropical storm Megi. (Photo by BOBBIE ALOTA / AFP) (Photo by BOBBIE ALOTA/AFP via Getty Images)

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast more monsoon rains in different parts of the country during this week which could cause flash flooding in the urban areas and trigger landslides in vulnerable areas.

The strong monsoon currents are likely to penetrate in upper and central parts of the country from today (Wednesday) and likely to spread to the other parts of the country from July 21 (Thursday).

Under the influence of this weather system, more rain-wind/thundershower with scattered heavy falls are expected in Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan, Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Murree, Attock, Chakwal, Jhelum, Sialkot, Narowal, Lahore, Gujranwala, Gujrat, Sheikhupura, Faisalabad, Jhang, Mianwali, Khushab, Sargodha, Hafizabad, Mandi Bahauddin, Swat, Mansehra, Kohistan, Abbottabad, Haripur, Peshawar, Mardan, Swabi, Nowshera, Kurram, Kohat from July 20-26 with occasional gaps.

More rain-wind/thundershower with isolated heavy falls is expected in Bannu, Lakki Marwat, Dera Ismail Khan, Sahiwal, Okara, Bhakkar, Layyah, Multan, Khanewal, Pakpattan, Vehari, Rajanpur, Dera Ghazi Khan, Bahawalpur, Bahawalnagar, Rahimyar Khan and Khanpur from July 21-26 with occasional gaps.

More rain-wind/thundershower with few heavy falls are expected in Zhob, Ziarat, Barkhan, Loralai, Bolan, Kohlu, Kalat, Khuzdar, Lasbella, Naseerabad, Jaffarabad and Sibbi from July 22-26 while in all districts of Sindh from July 24-26.

About the impacts, the met office said that heavy rains may generate urban flooding in Rawalpindi/Islamabad, Peshawar, Nowshera, Mardan, Faisalabad, Lahore and Gujranwala from July 20 to July 23. While in Karachi, Hyderabad, Thatta, Badin, Shaheed Benazirabad, Jamshoro, Mirpurkhas, Dadu, Umer Kot, Jaccobabad, Larkana and Sukkur from July 24-26.

Flash flooding is also expected in local Nullahs of Islamabad/Rawalpindi, Abbottabad, Mansehra, Dir and Kashmir from July 20-23 while in Loralai, Barkhan, Kohlu, Mosa Khel, Sherani, Sibbi, Bolan and hill torrents of Dera Ghazi Khan from July 22-25.

Rainfall may trigger landslides in Kashmir, Galiyat, Murree, Chillas, Diamir, Gilgit, Hunza, Astore and Skardu during the forecast period. Travelers and tourists are advised to remain more cautious during the forecast period. Farmers are advised to arrange the watering of the fields accordingly.

All concerned authorities are advised to remain alert and to take necessary precautionary measure during the forecast period.

Previous articleIndonesia-Pak enjoying historic religio-cultural ties: Envoy
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

Indonesia-Pak enjoying historic religio-cultural ties: Envoy

ISLAMABAD: Ambassador of Indonesia in Pakistan, Adam Mulawarman Tugio on Tuesday said the cultural and religious links between Indonesia and Pakistan play an important...
Read more
NATIONAL

KP govt withdraws Rs5.42 bn from PDA accounts to meet current expenditure 

PESHAWAR: Due to financial difficulties, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa finance department has withdrawn Rs5.42 billion from the Peshawar Development Authority's accounts to meet the current...
Read more
NATIONAL

4,000 pilgrims return as post-Hajj flights operation continues

ISLAMABAD: Over 4,000 pilgrims, who performed the religious obligation under the government scheme, have so far returned Pakistan from Saudi Arabia through various flights. The...
Read more
NATIONAL

Pakistan stands by Kashmiris in struggle for self-determination: President

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi on Tuesday said Pakistan stands in solidarity with the brave Kashmiri brethren in their historic struggle for making come...
Read more
NATIONAL

Rapid growth in Pakistan’s population warrants head-on response: UK HC

ISLAMABAD: British High Commissioner Dr Christian Turner on Tuesday observed that Pakistan’s population is going to double during the next 30 years, putting a...
Read more
NATIONAL

Norway keen to cement ties with Pakistan further

ISLAMABAD: Norwegian Ambassador in Pakistan, Per Albert Ilsaas on Tuesday said that Pakistan and Norway were enjoying excellent relations, which needed to be further...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

Sports

Shafique scores hundred to keep Pakistan on course in big chase...

GALLE: Pakistan's Abdullah Shafique smashed his second Test hundred to put the tourists on course to accomplish a mammoth chase on day four of...

China asks India to comply with border agreements as military talks end

4,000 pilgrims return as post-Hajj flights operation continues

Pakistan stands by Kashmiris in struggle for self-determination: President

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.