Two terrorists killed in Ziarat operation: ISPR

ISLAMABAD: Two terrorists were killed in a security operation by Pakistan Army in the Ziarat district of Balochistan, a statement issued by the military said.

A terrorist hideout was identified and cleared by the security forces in the operation to recover an abductee and apprehend the perpetrators, Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the military’s media wing, said in a statement Saturday night.

The terrorists were killed during an exchange of fire, the statement said, adding the security forces found the dead body of the abductee a few kilometres away from the area, who was believed to be killed after the abduction, the agency said.

“The sanitisation operation, however, continues in the area to apprehend the remaining three to four perpetrators who are on the run,” it added.

According to the ISPR, a group of 10 to 12 terrorists abducted a lieutenant colonel and his cousin on Tuesday night.

The army found the dead body of the officer on Wednesday night during a recovery operation, however, the terrorists managed to escape from the area along with the other abductee.