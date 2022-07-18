Gill, arrested for ‘violating’ election rules, released

LAHORE: Muzaffargarh police released early Monday Shehbaz Gill, chief of staff to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairperson Imran Khan, who it had arrested Sunday afternoon on charges of violation of the election code.

According to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), which ordered his arrest, Gill violated election rules by allegedly showing up outside a polling station in the PP-272 constituency with armed guards dressed up in paramilitary Frontier Constabulary (FC) uniforms.

“Arrest, police brutality,” a tweet issued from his account after his arrest read. “Already knew that the fascist rulers would go to any lengths to save their government from falling.”

گرفتاری,پولیس گردی

پہلے سے علم تھا کہ فاشسٹ حکمران اپنے ڈوبتے اقتدار کے غم میں ہر حد تک جائیں گے

یہی وجہ ہے کہ اس کے لئے ذہنی طور پر تیار ہو کر اپنے ساتھ کام کرنے والی ٹیم کو ہدایات گزشتہ روز ہی جاری کر دی گئی تھیں

مر جائیں گے لیکن یزید کی بیعت نہیں کریں گے Team Shahbaz Gill — Dr. Shahbaz GiLL (@SHABAZGIL) July 17, 2022

However, Gill, in a press talk, contested the allegations against him, saying he had not kept any guards dressed up in FC uniforms.

He said he visited the polling station in Muzaffargarh after receiving reports of poll-rigging.

Subsequently, in the wee hours of Monday, police presented Gill before a district magistrate in Jatoi tehsil where the judge issued orders for his immediate release.

In a press conference after Gill’s arrest, Minister for Interior Rana Sanaullah Khan criticised the security company that had provided guards to the PTI leader, saying “stern action” would be taken against it for providing official uniforms to them.