NATIONAL

Gill, arrested for ‘violating’ election rules, released

By Staff Report

LAHORE: Muzaffargarh police released early Monday Shehbaz Gill, chief of staff to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairperson Imran Khan, who it had arrested Sunday afternoon on charges of violation of the election code.

According to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), which ordered his arrest, Gill violated election rules by allegedly showing up outside a polling station in the PP-272 constituency with armed guards dressed up in paramilitary Frontier Constabulary (FC) uniforms.

“Arrest, police brutality,” a tweet issued from his account after his arrest read. “Already knew that the fascist rulers would go to any lengths to save their government from falling.”

However, Gill, in a press talk, contested the allegations against him, saying he had not kept any guards dressed up in FC uniforms.

He said he visited the polling station in Muzaffargarh after receiving reports of poll-rigging.

Subsequently, in the wee hours of Monday, police presented Gill before a district magistrate in Jatoi tehsil where the judge issued orders for his immediate release.

In a press conference after Gill’s arrest, Minister for Interior Rana Sanaullah Khan criticised the security company that had provided guards to the PTI leader, saying “stern action” would be taken against it for providing official uniforms to them.

Previous articleSri Lanka switches venues for second cricket test vs Pakistan
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

Imran calls for early election after Punjab by-poll victory

ISLAMABAD: Former prime minister Imran Khan called again Monday for an early national election after his party seized control of the state assembly in...
Read more
NATIONAL

N League loses Punjab to PTI in make-or-break by-poll

-- Former ruling party secures 16 of 20 seats up for grab -- PML-N wins one seat each in Rawalpindi, Lahore, Bahawalnagar and Muzaffargarh LAHORE: Though...
Read more
NATIONAL

Punjab Rout: PTI, PML-N, PPP hold separate meetings today to devise respective strategies

ISLAMABAD: Landslide victory of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) candidates in across Punjab has sent shockwaves in across the political leadership and almost all major parties...
Read more
NATIONAL

PML-N should accept defeat with open heart: Maryam Nawaz

Following PTI's lead in the by-election on 20 constituencies of Punjab, PML-N conceded defeat on Sunday, after the unofficial results started pouring in, showing...
Read more
NATIONAL

Ahsan Iqbal faces tough questions from overseas Pakistanis in US

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Planning and Development Ahsan Iqbal faced difficult questions from Pakistani Americans during a question-and-answer session at the Association of Physicians of...
Read more
NATIONAL

PML-N non-existent: PTI ‘fighting’ against foreign conspiracy, ECP: PTI stalwarts

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Hammad Azhar on Sunday completely excluded PML-N from the equation, explaining that PTI is competing against foreign conspiracy and...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

World

India’s parliament begins voting for new president

NEW DELHI: India's parliament began voting Monday for a new president, with a female politician from the country's marginalised tribal community the favourite for...

Russia prepares for next Ukraine offensive in face of new Western weapons

Hardik proud to fill Bumrah’s shoes as India win England series

Epaper_22-07-18 LHR

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.