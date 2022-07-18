Court grants interim bail to Imran in long march-linked cases

ISLAMABAD: A district and sessions court in Islamabad on Monday granted pre-arrest bail to Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) chair Imran Khan in five cases of arson and vandalism lodged after the protest march.

Khan held a brief long march in the last week of May to destabilise Shehbaz Sharif’s then a month-old coalition government and demand fresh elections.

During the proceedings, Additional District and Sessions Judge (East) Abdul Ghafoor Kakar ordered the former prime minister to submit a surety bond worth Rs5,000 in each case.

His lawyer Babar Awan argued the bail request before the court. The court also accepted Khan’s request for exemption from an in-person appearance.

Hours after Khan ended his demonstrative march on March 26, Islamabad police registered a slew of cases against Khan in stations across the capital city.

Earlier, a separate court in Islamabad also exempted Khan from personal appearance and extended his interim bail in 15 cases, again involving claims of arson and vandalism, until July 18.

His attorney, Awan, appeared on his behalf and informed the court that the former prime minister could not attend the hearing due to threats to his life.