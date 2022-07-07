Opinion

Despite Imran Khan’s ‘Ghaddari’ certificates  

Govt must rethink sedition cases

By Editorial
21
0

While independent media will disagree with the registration of sedition cases against journalists, PTI chief Imran Khan is least qualified to condemn them. The former PM was responsible or was a willing accomplice, when some of the worst crimes against independent media and working journalists were committed during his tenure. Soon after he came to power he used Pemra to suppress airing of criticism of his policies. A number of channels were served notices ‘for propagating false news’ about the PM’s personal life or even for airing ‘defamatory’ clips about the NAB chairman. PTI’s Pakistan Media Development Authority (PMDA) Ordinance 2021 sought to centralise media oversight under one draconian authority while media outlets needed annual NOCs to remain operational. The PMDA was widely termed akin to ‘media martial law.’ Newspapers following independent policies were denied government advertisements. Fears were expressed that the PTI’s media policies would turn Pakistan unto an authoritarian state.

Attacks against outspoken journalists who criticized government policies became frequent during the second and third year of the PTI’s tenure. A journalist was shot at while strolling in an Islamabad park, another thrashed outside his home, yet another tortured badly while in police custody. Two well-known anchorpersons were taken off the air under pressure. A number of journalists on the wrong side of the government were abducted and released only after the courts’ intervention.

- Advertisement -

Mr Khan didn’t take notice of the unending persecution of media houses and journalists under his watch. Instead the PTI’s social media posted the hashtag #ArrestAntiPakjournalists which dropped to second place by evening, but not before it had been used or forwarded more than 28,000 times. Meanwhile IK’s information Minister Fawad Chaudhry maintained that journalists staged attacks on themselves to strengthen their case for seeking political asylum abroad! Some of the pro-PTI journalists who are under a cloud these days supported his views

Journalists do not indulge in conspiracies or sedition. At times they may use strong words to express disapprobation of the measures of the government or establishment with a view to their improvement or alteration by lawful means. Freedom of speech and expression helps in the improvement of policies and should therefore be promoted.

Previous articleBalochistan floods
Next articleRussian response to western sanctions: A threat to US hegemony
Editorial
The Editorial Department of Pakistan Today can be contacted at: [email protected]

RELATED ARTICLES

Comment

Honourable Crime Minister?

Crime Minister Shehbaz Sharif was the Chief Guest at the passing out parade of the Pakistan Naval Academy on June 25. The Commandant addressed...
Read more
Comment

Why the Myanmar military should repatriate the Rohingyas as soon as possible

Thousands of Rohingya Muslims rallied in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh's southeast coast, pleading with the international community to make arrangements for their safe return to...
Read more
Comment

Russian response to western sanctions: A threat to US hegemony

By: Pairman Bazai According to the unfolding affairs, the US hegemonic status seems to be weakened. The influence of the USA is no more the...
Read more
Editorials

Balochistan floods

The latest bout of rains have killed no less than 27 people in Balochistan, with Climate Change Minister Sherry Rehman reporting a total number...
Read more
Comment

Effective crisis management 

Amid the worsening economic crisis, the Sri Lankan government last week announced that the country has run out of fuel. It forced the government to...
Read more
Comment

Negotiation is the way forward

Jammu and Kashmir is situated in the heart of Asia that connects South and Central Asia. It is the only state in the world...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Must Read

NATIONAL

Soldier martyred in North Waziristan

RAWALPINDI: A soldier of the armed forces of Pakistan embraced martyrdom in an exchange of fire with terrorists in the Mir Ali area of...

Why the Myanmar military should repatriate the Rohingyas as soon as possible

Russian response to western sanctions: A threat to US hegemony

Despite Imran Khan’s ‘Ghaddari’ certificates  

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.