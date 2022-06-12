Opinion

Pleasing IMF without causing an uproar

Budget 2022-23

By Editorial
11
0

Finance Minister Miftah Ismail presented an austerity-driven budget that will cause pain to a large number of people as they pay their gas, electricity and petrol bills. Also when inflation further reduces purchasing power, The budget however also provides a little help to economically vulnerable sections of population that include the bracket with less than Rs 40,000 per month income, government employees and pensioners.

Fat cats will pay more. Super tax will be enhanced on the banking sector, which earned windfall gains due to higher interest rates and risk-free investment in government securities. The tax rate will be increased on banking companies to 45% from the current 39% There will be a two percent tax on earners of above Rs300 million per annum. Taxes on cars over 1,600cc will be increased.

- Advertisement -

For the secretive and so far defiant small retailers, the budget provides a fixed income and sales tax regime that ranges from Rs3000 to Rs10,000 as per final settlement. This gives one hope that the class comprising tens of thousands of small traders would be tamed in coming days to pay full dues.

Taxing the real estate sector is definitely a positive measure despite the low rate of taxation. The sector comprises a rent-seeking elite that prefers to either stash its wealth in unproductive plots or siphon it offshore. The budget document proposes five percent tax on income on non-productive and unutilized plots and farm houses, 15 percent capital gains tax from four to six years on immovable property as well as advance tax on purchase of immovable property.

The budget spells out important measures to fulfil the IMF’s demands. Having removed the major chunk of the PTI’s fuel subsidy over two instalments ahead of the budget, the government has also re-imposed sales tax and petroleum levy. After bending over backwards the government is confident that it will soon have an agreement with the IMF. A question is being asked however whether there will be a mini-budget soon, in case the Ukraine war lingers on and wheat and petrol prices continue to rise.

Previous articleMines and minks
Next articlePakistan ‘s rendezvous with the IMF
Editorial
The Editorial Department of Pakistan Today can be contacted at: [email protected]

RELATED ARTICLES

Letters

How to make the economy better

The federal government has decided to slash the petrol quota of government officials and the cabinet by 40%. The power ministry has recommended instituting...
Read more
Letters

Human rights violations

We are a group of academics who are deeply concerned about the deteriorating human rights situation in Pakistan. In the last two months, there...
Read more
Comment

K-Electric

It may not even remember, but when K-Electric had taken charge of power distribution in Karachi many, many years ago, it had promised to...
Read more
Comment

Zelenskyy: A Comedian-turned- Fighter-Politician

Earlier to the outbreak of Russia-Ukraine declared war on 24 February 2022, very few of us were knowing Volodymyr Oleksandrovych Zelenskyy, popularly famous as...
Read more
Comment

The Environment Crisis

With the latest meteorological reports on the extremity of weather conditions in Pakistan, the magnitude of an imminent climate catastrophe is evident– the unforgiving...
Read more
Comment

Pakistan ‘s rendezvous with the IMF

The federal budget has been announced by the time these lines are being read. With resources at critical level, there is practically no “breaking...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Must Read

Letters

Human rights violations

We are a group of academics who are deeply concerned about the deteriorating human rights situation in Pakistan. In the last two months, there...

K-Electric

Zelenskyy: A Comedian-turned- Fighter-Politician

The Environment Crisis

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.