Imran Khan seeks more personnel from GB CM for personal security

By INP

ISLAMABAD: Former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan on Wednesday demanded more officials for his personal security from the Gilgit-Baltistan government.

According to sources, the former premier Imran Khan expressed his satisfaction over the official security provided to him by the GB chief minister.

However, the PTI chief demanded of GB chief minister to provide him another 30 officials for his personal security. These officials would not only perform security duty at Imran’s residence in Bani Gala, but they would also be the part of his security detail during his caravans.

Sources said that the former prime minister has ordered his Chief of Staff Shehbaz Gill to take measures to keep his security arrangements fool-proof.

