COAS expresses satisfaction over progress of Operation Radd-ul-Fasaad

By APP

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Wednesday expressed satisfaction over progress of Operation Radd-ul-Fasaad and lauded the achievements made thus far.

The army chief presided over the 80th Formation Commanders’ Conference held here at (GHQ), said an Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release.

The COAS laid special emphasis on maintaining high standards of operational preparedness in the wake of evolving geo-strategic milieu.

“Pakistan Army being a professional institution shall always fulfill its responsibilities towards security, integrity and sovereignty of Pakistan as a sacred duty”, the COAS concluded.

The conference was attended by Corps Commanders, Principal Staff Officers and all Formation Commanders of Pakistan Army.

The participants were briefed on professional matters, national security challenges and response measures.

