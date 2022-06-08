NATIONAL

PIA set to resume flight operations to Kuala Lumpur

By News Desk

KARACHI: The national flag carrier, Pakistan International Airline (PIA), on Wednesday announced restoration of flight operations to Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

PIA had suspended flight operations to the Malaysian capital as a measure to mitigate the spread of coronavirus pandemic.

According to the national airline spokesperson, the PIA will start flight operation to Kuala Lumpur from June 26. The first flight will take off from Lahore.

In addition, the national airline has increased flights to Azerbaijan’s capital Baku.

As per new schedule, the Pakistan International Airline will operate four weekly flights to Baku. The flights will operate from Islamabad, Karachi and Lahore airports.

Last month, Pakistan International Airlines launched direct flights to Syria’s capital Damascus from Karachi’s Jinnah International Airport.

News Desk

