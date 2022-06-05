CITY

Water shortage testing Adiala Road residents’ patience

By Staff Report

RAWALPINDI: Amid simmering hot weather, water shortage has perturbed the residents of Adiala Road and its adjoining areas as no substitute arrangements were made by the Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) to meet shortage of water in the area.

The locals namely Rizwan Chatta, Zahoor, Adalat, Rab Nawaz, Ghulam Abbas, Riaz, Fayyaz, Said Rasool, Ali Nawaz, Shakeel Ahmed, Sheikh Tasleem, Muhammad Javed, Muhammad Aslam, Muhammad Akram, Wasiq Razzak, Sajjad Sadiq here on Sunday showed their grievances and asked the quarters concerned to meet their demand of water supply on priority. They said they would go for protest if they did not provide uninterrupted water supply. One of the complainant Inam Ullah told APP that there was no pipeline in the street while the adjoining streets were getting proper water that was totally unjustified.

Another complainant said, “We have to fetch water from far flung areas to meet the daily needs. We can’t afford a water tanker that is costly and unaffordable and we have to pay Rs2,000 to buy water from private water tankers,” he added. The residents of the area demanded to ensure regular supply of water during hot summer season. The area tubewell operator said that the residents should approch and asked to officials concerned to lay down the pipeline in the area, after that the issue would be resolved. An official of WASA said that they Agency was working out proper plan to cope with the issue. He said the WASA had already initiated to lay down water pipelines in different areas of Adiala Road including Kehkashan Colony, Munawar Colony, Dhama Syedan, Sanjoli Street, Bank Colony, Hill View Lane, Sadiq Town, Jarahi, and Janjua Town to provide pure drinking water round the clock at the cost of Rs 400 million.

