CITY

Body set up to probe Lahore hospital fire incident

By Staff Report

LAHORE: The Punjab government on Saturday formed a committee to investigate the fire that erupted on the third floor of Lahore Children Hospital.

According to a notification issued by Punjab Health Department, a six-member committee has been formed to probe into the fire incident at Lahore hospital.

The committee will be headed by the special security of the health department. The committee would ascertain the cause of the fire; the firefighting system at the hospital, and the elements involved behind the fire incident.

The investigation team has been directed to submit its report in three days. Meanwhile, Punjab Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique also visited the hospital and reviewed the rescue operation.

Talking to the media, Kh Salman said that patients and staff of the hospital were safe and an inquiry committee had been constituted to know the cause of fire.

An intense fire broke out at Lahore’s Children Hospital pharmacy storage in the wee hours of Saturday. Around 22 fire tenders took part in the operation to douse the fire that erupted at the medical store of the hospital.

 

 

Previous articleLGH appoints 100 new medical house officers
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

LAHORE

LGH appoints 100 new medical house officers

LAHORE: As many as 100 new medical house officers (MHOs) have been appointed in the Lahore General Hospital in different departments. According to the LGH...
Read more
LAHORE

PRA sets to exceed revenue target for third year

LAHORE: The Punjab Revenue Authority (PRA) on Wednesday claimed to have collected more than Rs150 billion revenue against the target of Rs155 billion set for...
Read more
LAHORE

Punjab gets new advocate general

LAHORE: Governor Balig ur-Rehman on Wednesday appointed Mian Shahzad Shaukat as the new advocate general of Punjab. A notification to this effect was also issued...
Read more
CITY

CITY NOTES: Brave New World

I‘m sure all Imran Khan’s well wishers are happy that he will find a career after having been Prime Minister, as a writer of...
Read more
LAHORE

Cleric who solemnised Dua Zehra’s nikkah arrested

LAHORE: Police on Wednesday claimed that nikkah of Dua Zehra — the 14-year-old girl from Karachi was “bogus” and arrested the cleric who had...
Read more
LAHORE

Woman reunited with Sikh brothers after 75 years

LAHORE: A woman, who was separated from her family at infancy in 1947 during partition of the subcontinent and adopted by a Muslim couple,...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

Top law officer steps down

ISLAMABAD: Assistant Attorney General (AAG) Muhammad Masroof Khan on Saturday resigned from his post. Khan called it a day by sending his resignation to President...

N League ministers in Punjab demand bulletproof cars

Firemen battle to put out blaze at Karachi department store

Safdar, PML-N lawmaker indicted in treason case

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.