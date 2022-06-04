Body set up to probe Lahore hospital fire incident

LAHORE: The Punjab government on Saturday formed a committee to investigate the fire that erupted on the third floor of Lahore Children Hospital.

According to a notification issued by Punjab Health Department, a six-member committee has been formed to probe into the fire incident at Lahore hospital.

The committee will be headed by the special security of the health department. The committee would ascertain the cause of the fire; the firefighting system at the hospital, and the elements involved behind the fire incident.

The investigation team has been directed to submit its report in three days. Meanwhile, Punjab Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique also visited the hospital and reviewed the rescue operation.

Talking to the media, Kh Salman said that patients and staff of the hospital were safe and an inquiry committee had been constituted to know the cause of fire.

An intense fire broke out at Lahore’s Children Hospital pharmacy storage in the wee hours of Saturday. Around 22 fire tenders took part in the operation to douse the fire that erupted at the medical store of the hospital.