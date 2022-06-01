World

Rahul Gandhi denounces Modi over recent killings in IIOJK

By Agencies
New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has slammed Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the recent killings in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJ&K), saying Kashmiri Pandits are protesting but the BJP is busy celebrating eight years of its rule.

The Congress leader on Wednesday said that in Kashmir, 15 Indian forces’ personnel and 18 civilians were killed in the last 5 months, adding yesterday also a teacher was killed.

“Kashmiri Pandits have been on dharna since 18 days but BJP is busy celebrating 8 years in rule. Prime Minister, this is not a film, it is the reality of Kashmir today,” Gandhi wrote on Twitter while taking a swipe at Vivek Agnihotri’s controversial film ‘The Kashmir Files’, the movie which received praises from BJP leaders, including Modi.

RIGHT-WING OUTFIT SEEKS SURVEY OF BHOPAL’S JAMIA MASJID

Right-wing outfit Sanskriti Bachao Manch (SBM) has sent a memorandum to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah demanding an archaeological survey of the Jamia Masjid in Bhopal. Talking to media persons, SBM chief Chandrashekhar Tiwari said: “We believe the mosque was built on the premises of a Lord Shiva temple. We have high hopes that the Prime Minister and the Home Minister will take cognizance of our request.”

Nearly two weeks ago, Tiwari, along with some other SBM members, had met Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra. During the meeting, the group had handed over a memorandum demanding a survey of Jamia Masjid.

The right-wing outfit raised the demand for a survey on the basis of facts collected from a book — ‘Hayate-I-Qudsi’ (written by Bhopal’s first woman ruler Nawab Qudisa Begam) — which mentions (as the group claims), “Work on building Bhopal’s Jama Masjid began in 1832 and was completed in 1857.”

