Chinese companies to continue investment, operations in Pakistan: Zhao Lijian

By APP
BEIJING: Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Zhao Lijian on Wednesday highly appreciated positive remarks by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on China-Pakistan relations and China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) saying that China would continue supporting its companies to invest and operate in Pakistan to realize win-win situation and shared development.

The Chinese side has noted the positive remarks by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on China-Pakistan relations and the CPEC on several occasions. His personal commitment to facilitating Chinese companies investment and operation in Pakistan has produced noble results. We highly appreciate that, he said during his regular briefing.

Talking to heads of leading Chinese companies and investors recently, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had said that Pakistan was keen to learn from China’s experience in reforms, particularly in trade and agriculture.

The PM said that Pakistan was looking towards China to seek support in every walk of life in a bid to ensure sustainable development. He also said the Chinese development was a model to emulate in fields of industry, trade, information technology and agriculture.

Zhao Lijian said that the CPEC, as an important pilot project under Belt and Rod Initiative (BRI), has given a strong boost to Pakistan’s economic growth and livelihood improvement, adding It has delivered positive economic and social effects.

In the meeting, PM Sharif had also thanked Chinese President Xi Jinping for extending his support to Pakistan in shape of the multi-billion CPEC project, which he said was helping Pakistan to move forward.

The spokesperson said that China was ready to work with Pakistan to act on China-Pakistan leaders consensus, dovetail development strategy, increase experience sharing in state governance, advance high quality CPEC development, deepen cooperation in research areas, industries and agriculture side technologies and livelihood, in order to unleash CPEC’s potential in accelerating growth and improving peoples well being.

“We will continue to support Chinese companies in investing and operating in Pakistan to realize win-win results and shared development,” he concluded.

APP

