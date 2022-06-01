Indian troops martyred 32 Kashmiris during May

- Advertisement -

SRINAGAR: Indian troops continued the state-sponsored terrorism in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJ&K) and martyred 32 Kashmiris including a youth during the outgoing month of May.

According to the data issued by the Research Section of Kashmir Media Service on Wednesday, of those martyred two youth were killed in a fake encounter. During the period in question, at least 26 people were injured due to the use of brute force including teargas shells and blasts in the held valley.

The report says that Indian police and paramilitary personnel arrested 92 people, mostly youth, and destroyed or damaged three houses during 180 cordon and search operations carried out in different areas of the territory.

Meanwhile, an Indian paramilitary soldier died under mysterious circumstances in Pulwama district.

According to Kashmir Media Service, the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) soldier posted at District Police Line Pulwama fell unconscious on Wednesday morning following which he was shifted to district hospital Pulwama.

As per an official, from district hospital Pulwama, the soldier was referred to SMHS Hospital in Srinagar for treatment, however, he was declared brought dead on arrival. The official said that investigation has been started into the death of the soldier who has been identified as Shiv Shankar of 182 Bn CRPF.

Meanwhile, body of a Special Police Officer (SPO) was found under mysterious circumstance near his home in Bhaderwah area of Doda district. He has been identified as Subash Chander.