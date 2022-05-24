Eight killed, 20 injured in Punjab bus collision

ISLAMABAD: At least eight people were killed and 20 others injured after a collision between two buses in the hill-tract region of Galyat in Punjab, media reported.

According to the reports, the accident took place in the Khaira Gali area in which one of the buses fell into a deep gorge following the collision.

Eyewitnesses told local media that reason for the collision was over-speeding as the buses were racing with each other.

All the victims were shifted to a local hospital where an emergency situation has been declared, police said.

Road accidents frequently happen in Pakistan, mainly due to poorly maintained vehicles, dilapidated roads as well as negligence of road safety measures.