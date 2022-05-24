NATIONAL

Summer vacations in Sindh

By Staff Report
A man drops his children to a school in Islamabad on June 7, 2021, as the government reopened educational institutes after remaining closed as a preventive measure amid Covid-19 coronavirus pandemic. (Photo by Aamir QURESHI / AFP) (Photo by AAMIR QURESHI/AFP via Getty Images)

KARACHI: School Education & Literacy Department announced the summer vacations for all public and private institutions under its administrative control from June 1 to July 31.

According to a notification issued on Tuesday, the decision was taken in a meeting of the Steering Committee on Education.

“In pursuance of decisions taken in the steering committee meeting on education held on February 22, 2022, all public and private institutions under the administrative control of School Education and Literacy Department Government of Sindh shall remain closed from 01-06-2022 to 07-07-2022 as summer vacation,” the statement read.

