Khar for global engagement to achieve shared objective of stable Afghanistan

By Staff Report
Hina Rabbani Khar, Pakistan's foreign minister, speaks during a panel session on day two of the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Switzerland, on Tuesday, May 24, 2022. The annual Davos gathering of political leaders, top executives and celebrities runs from May 22 to 26. Photographer: Hollie Adams/Bloomberg via Getty Images

ISLAMABAD: Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Hina Rabbani Khar on Monday emphasised that persistent, patient, and prudent engagement of the international community would go a long way in achieving the shared objectives of a peaceful, stable, democratic and prosperous Afghanistan.

The minister expressed these views during an event — Afghanistan: the path forward — at the annual World Economic Forum (WEF) meeting in Davos.

She highlighted that as an immediate neighbour, with a 2,600 kilometres border, Pakistan has to deal with Afghanistan with a broader lens that encompasses all dimensions — peace, security, and socio-economic development, a press release issued by the Foreign Office said.

The minister said as a country that has constitutional provisions for women to have an equal and effective role in all institutions and walks of life, Pakistan looks towards full respect for and enjoyment of fundamental rights of women and girls, especially the right to education.

“Pakistan is equally concerned about the devastating effects of the serious humanitarian situation and economic implosion on the lives and livelihoods of ordinary Afghans,” she added.

Khar also underlined that both the international community and the interim Taliban government need to revisit their approaches by prioritizing the interests and aspirations of the ordinary people.

This would be essential to avoid a further exacerbation of the already dire economic situation, she maintained.

Achim Steiner, UN Development Programme (UNDP) administrator, also delivered remarks at the event as a panellist.

The attendees included representatives from the business community, civil society organisations and international media.

Staff Report

Pakistan Today
