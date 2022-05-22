Opinion

Of foul mouths

No country for women

By Editorial
0
0

The political class represents the best and worst that a country has to offer. That latter bit implies that it is also going to include quite the gallery of rogues. At corner meetings, at mini-rallies, even at larger conventions, or perhaps even the odd television program, a politician or two from the student wing, a trade wing, or a third or second-tier leader might make an unsavoury comment.

No political party should have any delusions of pristine morality about their conduct. All political parties, specially in the age of social media, where a party’s accountable signalling done by its members, as opposed to the unaccountable signalling done by its supporters, is getting more and more blurred, are guilty of inappropriate behaviour.

- Advertisement -

But in the case of Imran Khan, certain lines seem to have begun being crossed. He is the party chair himself, not merely an important leader. And though zingers and barbs targeting rival parties can (perhaps should?) fly at rallies, the PTI chairman has started sexualising his female political opponents. We are not talking about sexist slurs, but sexual slurs. The former was his once disparagingly calling Maryam Nawaz Sharif a grandmother (it could only be sexist and not ageist, because she is young enough to be his daughter.) No, in his rant at the rally in Multan the other day, he directed sexual slurs at her. The sort of passion with which she takes my name, he said, speaking of Maryam Nawaz, would make her husband jealous.

Now, one does not wish to psychoanalyse in this space the fantasies of an aged man. Even if he were his other bête noire, Bilawal Zardari’s age, the fact of the matter is that such crass language is just not on. He is the leader of a major political party. The followers of his party, specially the younger members, look up to him and hang on to every word of his. It gives them the impression that such crass language is not only allowed, but also encouraged. The huge applause after his joke proved as much.

Our leaders need to do better.

Previous articleFM Bilawal lands in Guangzhou on maiden official visit
Editorial
The Editorial Department of Pakistan Today can be contacted at: [email protected]

RELATED ARTICLES

Opinion

China, Pakistan iron-clad friendship is rock-solid

By Nong Rong China and Pakistan are very close neighbors connected by mountains and rivers, are indestructible iron-clad brothers with a shared future. Under the strategic...
Read more
Comment

In the thick of economic crisis

The day of 10 April 2022 would remain a watershed in Pakistan’s history. On this fateful day, the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), which was...
Read more
Comment

Antidote for conspiracy narrative

Pakistan’s political and governmental situation is extremely tense and complex and is moving from distrust to intolerance. After leaving the government, Imran Khan has...
Read more
Comment

Emergence of Modern China-Afghan relations 

After World War Two phase, China and Afghanistan inherited a tense relation from the time when the Qing dynasty was ruling China (before1911) and...
Read more
Letters

Youth and flawed source of information

The young population in Pakistan is always dreamed of as a boon to the nation, but this dream has turned into a hopeless desire....
Read more
Letters

Slaves of Mobile Phones

The post-industrial industry era is bombarded with smartphones which are affecting the health of youth, both physically and psychologically. Children with ages ranging from...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Must Read

NATIONAL

Pakistan, Turkey to work together for regional stability

RAWALPINDI: Minister of National Defence of the Republic of Turkey General (retd) Hulusi Akar called on Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar...

PM orders inquiry over mishandling at court

PM Shehbaz meets Zardari, Fazl to help devise strategy to meet simmering challenges

Maryam Nawaz backs Shireen Mazari’s arrest

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.