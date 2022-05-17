Ex-finance minister Hafeez Sheikh granted transit bail, may take up important post in caretaker govt: sources

Former Finance Minister Abdul Hafeez Sheikh approached Sindh High Court on Tuesday to seek a transit protective bail pertaining to a NAB case. The Sindh High Court granted a 10 day transit bail to Sheikh and ordered NAB not to arrest him.

As per sources, Sheikh has sought for a bail so that he could take up an important position in the caretaker government.

Sources further revealed that according to Sheikh, he has sought for a transit bail in order to buy some time before NAB could arrest him. He went on to add that he is determined to face the trial and ready to present himself before the court. However, he must be given some time to counter the case.

In this regard, court directed Sheikh to submit a bond worth 1 lac rupee.

As per the details of the NAB case, Sheikh benefited a local company for development of a software program, which caused a loss of more than 11 million dollars to the economy of Pakistan.