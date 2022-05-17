NATIONAL

Ex-finance minister Hafeez Sheikh granted transit bail, may take up important post in caretaker govt: sources

By Staff Report

Former Finance Minister Abdul Hafeez Sheikh approached Sindh High Court on Tuesday to seek a transit protective bail pertaining to a NAB case. The Sindh High Court granted a 10 day transit bail to Sheikh and ordered NAB not to arrest him.

As per sources, Sheikh has sought for a bail so that he could take up an important position in the caretaker government.

Sources further revealed that according to Sheikh, he has sought for a transit bail in order to buy some time before NAB could arrest him. He went on to add that he is determined to face the trial and ready to present himself before the court. However, he must be given some time to counter the case.

In this regard, court directed Sheikh to submit a bond worth 1 lac rupee.

As per the details of the NAB case, Sheikh benefited a local company for development of a software program, which caused a loss of more than 11 million dollars to the economy of Pakistan.

 

Previous articleFM Bilawal arrives in NY to attend meeting on global food security
Next articlePunjab govt decides to cancel land acquisition of 6500 kanal to Namal University: Attaullah Tarar
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

AJK PM for preparation of master plan for Muzaffarabad

Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Sardar Tanveer Ilyas Khan on Tuesday directed the authorities concerned to prepare a detailed master plan for...
Read more
NATIONAL

Punjab govt decides to cancel land acquisition of 6500 kanal to Namal University: Attaullah Tarar

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Leader Attaullah Tarar on Tuesday said the Punjab government had decided to withdraw the notification of land acquisition of 6500...
Read more
NATIONAL

FM Bilawal arrives in NY to attend meeting on global food security

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari arrived in New York for a short visit on Tuesday to participate in a ministerial meeting on 'Global Food...
Read more
NATIONAL

UK investigators close money-laundering probe against Farhan Junejo

British authorities have closed an investigation into British-Pakistani businessman Farhan Junejo for allegedly laundering £8 million. The British National Crime Agency (NCA), the lead law...
Read more
NATIONAL

IHC seeks comments from ECP, political parties on PTI’s appeal

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday sought comments from Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) and political parties till next date of hearing in...
Read more
NATIONAL

Legendary climber Ali Raza Sadpara suffers serious injuries after fall

Legendary Pakistan climber Ali Raza Sadpara has suffered serious injuries after falling down a mountain during routine training. “He was on a routine adventure at...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

Sports

Mohammad Hasnain successfully rectifies bowling action

Pakistan pacer Mohammad Hasnain has successfully modified his bowling action, Pakistan Cricket Board said on Tuesday He was suspended from bowling at international level after...

UK investigators close money-laundering probe against Farhan Junejo

IHC seeks comments from ECP, political parties on PTI’s appeal

Legendary climber Ali Raza Sadpara suffers serious injuries after fall

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.