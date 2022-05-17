NATIONAL

FM Bilawal arrives in NY to attend meeting on global food security

By News Desk

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari arrived in New York for a short visit on Tuesday to participate in a ministerial meeting on ‘Global Food Security Call for Action’ and the Security Council’s open debate on ‘Maintenance of International Peace and Security – Conflict and Food Security’.

Upon arrival at the airport, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari was received by Permanent Representative of Pakistan to the United Nations Ambassador Munir Akram, Pakistan’s Ambassador to the US Masood Khan, Deputy Permanent Representative, Ambassador Aamir Khan, Consul General New York, Ayesha Ali and other officers from Permanent Mission of Pakistan to the UN and the embassy.

The foreign minister arrived in a commercial flight.

According to an earlier press release of the Foreign Office Spokesperson, the foreign minister is visiting New York for a ministerial meeting to be held at the United Nations on May 18.

The meeting will bring together a regionally diverse group of countries including those most affected by food insecurity and those in a position to take action to address it.

The ministers will be invited to speak on humanitarian needs and longer-term development efforts required to save lives and build resilience for the future.

The foreign minister will highlight Pakistan’s perspective and policy priorities in the two meetings.                                           

While in New York, the foreign minister will have other important engagements on the sidelines, including a bilateral meeting with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

Previous articleMohammad Hasnain successfully rectifies bowling action
News Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

UK investigators close money-laundering probe against Farhan Junejo

British authorities have closed an investigation into British-Pakistani businessman Farhan Junejo for allegedly laundering £8 million. The British National Crime Agency (NCA), the lead law...
Read more
NATIONAL

IHC seeks comments from ECP, political parties on PTI’s appeal

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday sought comments from Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) and political parties till next date of hearing in...
Read more
NATIONAL

Legendary climber Ali Raza Sadpara suffers serious injuries after fall

Legendary Pakistan climber Ali Raza Sadpara has suffered serious injuries after falling down a mountain during routine training. “He was on a routine adventure at...
Read more
NATIONAL

Developed world has to do more to combat climate change effects: Sherry

Federal Minister for Climate Change Senator Sherry Rehman on Tuesday said that developed countries should take collective measures and have to do more to...
Read more
NATIONAL

Imran responsible for economic catastrophe, inflation, unemployment: Marriyum

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb said on Tuesday that former Prime Minister Imran Khan was the "culprit" behind economic catastrophe, inflation and...
Read more
NATIONAL

PTI appoints former SSG commando as Imran Khan’s chief security officer

Following the government's demand from PTI to appoint a focal person, the party on Tuesday appointed a former SSG commando as the chief security...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

Legendary climber Ali Raza Sadpara suffers serious injuries after fall

Legendary Pakistan climber Ali Raza Sadpara has suffered serious injuries after falling down a mountain during routine training. “He was on a routine adventure at...

Developed world has to do more to combat climate change effects: Sherry

Imran responsible for economic catastrophe, inflation, unemployment: Marriyum

PTI appoints former SSG commando as Imran Khan’s chief security officer

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.