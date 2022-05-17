Sports

Mohammad Hasnain successfully rectifies bowling action

By News Desk

Pakistan pacer Mohammad Hasnain has successfully modified his bowling action, Pakistan Cricket Board said on Tuesday

He was suspended from bowling at international level after biomechanical testing confirmed his action was illegal, the country’s cricket board said in February.

The test was conducted last week at bio-mechanics lab at LUMS University.

The board said that they have not received the result of the second test, conducted in the same lab. “Tests at LUMS also found that the elbow of his arm was within the legal range of 15-degree limits. After complete satisfaction, the PCB will now formally request a review from the ICC,” it added.

National High Performance Center (NHPC) Coach Umar Rasheed played crucial role in rectifying Hasnain’s bowling action.

Earlier, Hasnain was reported for a suspect action during a stint with the Sydney Thunder in Australia’s Big Bash Twenty20 league last season.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) said Cricket Australia (CA) had verified the report.

Under the International Cricket Council rules, an illegal bowling action is one in which the bowler’s elbow extension exceeds 15 degrees.

Sydney Sixers captain Moises Henriques accused Hasnain of “chucking” during a Big Bash match, telling him “nice throw, mate” at one stage.

The umpires reported his action, which was later assessed in Lahore.

Hasnain is a promising fast bowler who has so far played 18 Twenty20 internationals and eight one-day internationals for Pakistan.

News Desk

