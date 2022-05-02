Imran reiterates ‘US regime-change conspiracy’ allegations by sharing a video

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan reiterated his “US regime-change conspiracy” allegations on Monday as he shared a video of a US analyst to ‘corroborate’ his claims.

In a Fox News show, the anchorperson asked analyst Rebecca Grant to give a message to Pakistan, with whom the US government was not “happy”.

In her response, she said Pakistan needed to support Ukraine. “They would also need to end all their agreements with Russia and also should stop seeking any future deals with Russia,” she said, adding that ties with China also needed to be curtailed.

The analyst claimed that ex-PM Imran was voted out of office because of the “anti-American policies” as she urged Pakistan to end the anti-US policies.

The video of the American analyst, who does not hold a position in the government, was being used by the PTI and supporters as proof of the US involvement in the ouster of Imran Khan.

In a series of tweets, Imran said this video would “remove all doubts as to why a democratically elected PM and his government were removed”.

Imran claimed that the US wanted a “puppet as PM who will not allow Pakistan choice of neutrality in a European war”.

Imran also asked a question from the Biden administration regarding their alleged involvement in the regime change in Pakistan and its impact on anti-US sentiments in the country.

The former premier again referred to the ‘threat cable’ and urged the chief justice to form a commission on the issue.

It may be noted here that the National Security Committee which includes heads of the armed forces and government bigwigs did not find evidence of foreign interference in the removal of Imran’s government contrary to the claims made by the PTI. The US had also dismissed Imran’s accusations as baseless.

Similarly, in a TV show last month, former minister and senior PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry had said that the PTI government would have remained in power if their relationship with the establishment had not deteriorated.