Back in January 2020, the federal government allowed an increase in the Employees’ Old-Age Benefits Institution (EOBI) pension from Rs6,500 to Rs8,500 with the promise of further increasing it over the years. Unfortunately, now, many retired citizens from different semi-government and private organisations are faced with a significant financial strain. Given the consistent price hikes and rising costs of utilities, it has become impossible for pensioners to afford necessities.

Although the new government announced plans to extend relief to employees working for different organisations, EOBI pensioners have once again been ignored. Most EOBI pensioners cannot seek employment after retirement and do not have alternative means of income or financial support. Given the old age of the pensioners, many do not have the means to raise awareness over the issue and cannot come out to protest or gather the support of others.

The new government has come with the promise of reforming the economy and people’s lives. Therefore, it must consider the agony of EOBI pensioners and grant an increase in the EOBI monthly pension up to Rs20,000 because it has been long overdue. This is unlikely to add a burden to the national treasury because EOBI funds are generated through the contributions of employees and employers. The EOBI pensioners should be relieved of their financial hardships and allowed to live a dignified life without seeking support from others.

KHALID MAHMOOD

ISLAMABAD