NATIONAL

CPNE office-bearers meet Imran Khan

By News Desk

The office-holders of the Council of Pakistan Newspapers Editors (CPNE) held a meeting with former prime minister and PTI Chairman Imran Khan at his residence in Bani Gala on Thursday.

According to a press release, the meeting discussed in detail the issue of fake news in the media.

The former PM was informed that during his government, the CPNE had submitted a note to the information ministry regarding the interpretation of fake news and proposal to determine a specific time period for defamation cases. The note has now also been submitted to the current information minister.

Imran said that fake news is a big issue and journalists have a key role to play in curbing fake news. He said his government was removed under a plan, adding that a full-fledged campaign will be launched after Eidul Fitr and the government will be pressurised to hold elections.

CPNE President Kazim Khan said that fake news and freedom of expression are two different things, adding that it is necessary to correct mistakes instead of blaming the media.

News Desk

