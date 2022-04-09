Indian occupational troops martyr two more youth in IIOJK

SRINAGAR: In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Indian troops on Saturday during cordon and search operations martyred two youth in South Kashmir’s Islamabad and Kulgam districts.

According to Kashmir Media Service, Indian troops and paramilitary personnel cordoned off Srihama Srigufwara area of Bijbehara in Islamabad district where they martyred a youth identified as Nisar Ahmad Dar.

The troops launched a cordon and search operation in Chaki Samad area of DH

Pora in Kulgam district in which an unidentified youth was martyred.

Earlier, two Indian soldiers, Rohit Yadav and Ankesh Kumar, were injured in

an attack in the area.

The occupation authorities snapped internet service in different areas of

South Kashmir. The operations at both the places were continuing till last

reports came in.

Indian police arrest 13 persons in Srinagar for raising anti-India slogans

Meanwhile, the Indian police have arrested at least 13 persons in Srinagar for raising

anti-India and pro-freedom slogans at Jamia Masjid in Srinagar.

According to Kashmir Media Service, the police arrested these persons during

house raids in different areas of Srinagar. Those arrested include Basharat

Nabi Butt and Umar Manzoor Sheikh.

The police said that many more suspected persons are being examined and will

be formally arrested soon. The police also said that dossiers of all these

accused are being prepared for booking them under draconian law.

After the culmination of the prayers in Jamia Masjid on the first Juma of

the holy month of Ramadan, yesterday, hundreds of people raised anti-India

and pro-freedom slogans. A large gathering of over twenty thousand persons

was present in the Masjid, the largest in recent history.