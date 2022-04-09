NATIONAL

Indian occupational troops martyr two more youth in IIOJK

By Staff Report

SRINAGAR: In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Indian troops on Saturday during cordon and search operations martyred two youth in South Kashmir’s Islamabad and Kulgam districts.

According to Kashmir Media Service, Indian troops and paramilitary personnel cordoned off Srihama Srigufwara area of Bijbehara in Islamabad district where they martyred a youth identified as Nisar Ahmad Dar.

The troops launched a cordon and search operation in Chaki Samad area of DH
Pora in Kulgam district in which an unidentified youth was martyred.

Earlier, two Indian soldiers, Rohit Yadav and Ankesh Kumar, were injured in
an attack in the area.

The occupation authorities snapped internet service in different areas of
South Kashmir. The operations at both the places were continuing till last
reports came in.

Indian police arrest 13 persons in Srinagar for raising anti-India slogans

Meanwhile, the Indian police have arrested at least 13 persons in Srinagar for raising
anti-India and pro-freedom slogans at Jamia Masjid in Srinagar.

According to Kashmir Media Service, the police arrested these persons during
house raids in different areas of Srinagar. Those arrested include Basharat
Nabi Butt and Umar Manzoor Sheikh.

The police said that many more suspected persons are being examined and will
be formally arrested soon. The police also said that dossiers of all these
accused are being prepared for booking them under draconian law.

After the culmination of the prayers in Jamia Masjid on the first Juma of
the holy month of Ramadan, yesterday, hundreds of people raised anti-India
and pro-freedom slogans. A large gathering of over twenty thousand persons
was present in the Masjid, the largest in recent history.

PM Imran Khan is pride of the nation: Usman Buzdar
Staff Report

