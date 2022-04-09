NATIONAL

Bilawal claims debate over alleged threat letter in NA illegal

By INP

ISLAMABAD: Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has claimed that the “debate” over the alleged “threat letter” in the National Assembly is “illegal”.

“The move is illegal as the debate was “not part of the agenda” shared on the April 3 no-confidence session,” he wrote on his twitter handle.

Bilawal tweeted, “Clearly malafide 10:30am agenda is yet to start. Speaker ignores demands to implement a court order. Calling cabinet meeting at 9pm shows clear intent not to vote today. Collusion between PM and speaker is clear.”

Earlier, speaking in the assembly, he reminded the speaker that the voting on the no-confidence motion must be carried out.

Holding the NA’s order of the day in his hands, he said: “You are not only committing contempt of the court but also violating the Constitution as you cannot allow debate on any other topic except for what is on the agenda today in line with the order of the Supreme Court.”

He said that on April 3, PTI ministers, the prime minister, the president and the deputy speaker violated the Constitution.

“All of you were involved in this crime,” he said.

Interrupting Bilawal, the speaker said that he respects the court but the court cannot intervene in the domain of the parliament and vice versa.

The PPP chairman urged the speaker to comply with the court’s order and hold the voting on the no-confidence motion against the prime minister, adding that he knew who was giving advice to PM Imran Khan.

“The opposition will not leave the House if you do not follow today’s agenda,” he warned the speaker.

Bilawal claimed that PM Imran Khan lost the majority in the House, adding that the opposition has the required numbers to topple the government.

Criticising the premier, the PPP leader said that PM Imran Khan ran away cowardly from the House and termed the “undemocratic and unconstitutional advice” given to the prime minister as a “conspiracy to wrap up the democratic system in the county.”

Recalling alleged rigging in the elections, the PPP leader said that their lawmakers were forced to vote for PTI and claimed that they won the Senate elections by four votes.

He maintained that their 20 lawmakers became the victims of enforced disappearances. “PTI has lost majority because now there is no one to make them disappear,” he added.

Reacting to the “foreign conspiracy”, Bilawal said that PM Imran came up with the idea of a foreign plot when he lost the majority in the house. He maintained that the no-trust motion did not come under discussion in the NSC meeting.

“They are ready to sacrifice the speaker to evade voting on the no-trust motion,” he added. The PPP leader said that they wanted to create a crisis in the country to pave the way for dictatorship and military rule.

“PM Imran Khan could be disqualified by the court. We can stage a sit-in against him,” Bilawal said, adding that they opted to dislodge him through the democratic way.

