PM Imran Khan is pride of the nation: Usman Buzdar

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that Prime Minister Imran Khan is the pride of the whole nation and no one can bow down Pakistan in his presence.

In a statement issued here on Saturday, he said that Prime Minister Imran khan is fighting for the survival of Pakistan. The PM’s address with the nation is reflective of the sentiments of every patriot Pakistani, he added.

Usman Buzdar said that the Captain share his inner feelings with the nation with sincerity. Every single word of Imran Khan was for the sovereign and independent Pakistan. Prime Minister Imran Khan gave a message to the nation to live with dignity.

The chief minister further maintained that PM has represented self-respecting and honourable Pakistan in true sense. He said that PM Imran Khan is standing firmly for materializing the dream of “New Pakistan” and the whole nation is backing him up. He termed Prime Minister Imran Khan a brave, honest and true politician.

CM Buzdar felicitates nation for successful flight test of Shaheen-III

Meanwhile, Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has felicitated the nation for the successful flight test of Shaheen-III surface to surface ballistic missile.

The chief minister paid tribute to the Pakistanis scientist and engineers for conducting a successful flight test and termed it the open proof of their professional expertise.

Usman Buzdar said that with the successful Shaheen III Ballistic missile Pakistan has crossed another milestone in defence capabilities. The successful Shaheen III Ballistic Missile test flight will further strengthen the defence of Pakistan, CM concluded.