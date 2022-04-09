NATIONAL

PM Imran Khan is pride of the nation: Usman Buzdar

By Staff Report

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that Prime Minister Imran Khan is the pride of the whole nation and no one can bow down Pakistan in his presence.

In a statement issued here on Saturday, he said that Prime Minister Imran khan is fighting for the survival of Pakistan. The PM’s address with the nation is reflective of the sentiments of every patriot Pakistani, he added.

Usman Buzdar said that the Captain share his inner feelings with the nation with sincerity. Every single word of Imran Khan was for the sovereign and independent Pakistan. Prime Minister Imran Khan gave a message to the nation to live with dignity.

The chief minister further maintained that PM has represented self-respecting and honourable Pakistan in true sense. He said that PM Imran Khan is standing firmly for materializing the dream of “New Pakistan” and the whole nation is backing him up. He termed Prime Minister Imran Khan a brave, honest and true politician.

CM Buzdar felicitates nation for successful flight test of Shaheen-III

Meanwhile, Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has felicitated the nation for the successful flight test of Shaheen-III surface to surface ballistic missile.

The chief minister paid tribute to the Pakistanis scientist and engineers for conducting a successful flight test and termed it the open proof of their professional expertise.

Usman Buzdar said that with the successful Shaheen III Ballistic missile Pakistan has crossed another milestone in defence capabilities. The successful Shaheen III Ballistic Missile test flight will further strengthen the defence of Pakistan, CM concluded.

Previous articleMedia a partner of PTI in the struggle for change: Governor Punjab
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

Media a partner of PTI in the struggle for change: Governor Punjab

LAHORE: Punjab Governor Omer Sarfraz Cheema has said that media has been a partner of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) in ongoing struggle for change. He stated...
Read more
NATIONAL

Undemocratic, rude attitude of PTI becomes disgrace for politicians: Baloch

LAHORE: Deputy Chief of Jamaat-e-Islami (JI), former parliamentary leader Liaqat Baloch has said that undemocratic, mischievous and rude attitude of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has...
Read more
NATIONAL

Govt intends to tackle no-trust motion against PM democratically: Qureshi

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi on Saturday said that the PTI government intends to tackle the resolution of no-confidence against Prime Minister Imran...
Read more
NATIONAL

Govt created 5.5m jobs during past three years: Asad

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Planning, Development, and Special Initiatives Asad Umar said on Saturday that 5.5 million jobs were created during the last three years...
Read more
NATIONAL

Farrukh asks opposition to accept proposal of in-camera NA session on lettergate issue

ISLAMABAD: Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib on Saturday said that Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi has offered to convene an...
Read more
NATIONAL

PTI files review petition in SC on deputy speaker verdict

The Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) on Saturday filed a review petition in the Supreme Court against its verdict that declared the National Assembly Deputy Speaker...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

Sports

Ravi Shastri urges life ban if repeat of 2013 incident with...

Former India coach Ravi Shastri said a life ban would be appropriate for behaviour like that of a Mumbai Indians player who allegedly dangled...

Babar Azam overtakes Sachin Tendulkar in all-time ODI batting ratings

England, West Indies backs Ramiz Raja’s plan of four-nation series

Chinese Premier Li stresses stabilizing the economy amid greater challenges

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.