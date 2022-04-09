Media a partner of PTI in the struggle for change: Governor Punjab

LAHORE: Punjab Governor Omer Sarfraz Cheema has said that media has been a partner of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) in ongoing struggle for change.

He stated this while talking to journalists from print and electronic media

who called on his at Governor House on Saturday.

Omer Sarfraz Cheema said that Prime Minister Imran Khan is sincere, fearless

and patriotic leader who has been fighting against the mafia not for his own

self, but for the future of the country and the nation.

He said that the prime minister’s struggle is for a strong and independent

Pakistan. PTI is the party which has constantly strived for independence of

institutions, sovereignty and rule of law, he added.

The Governor Punjab said that media is important pillar of the state and the

PTI government believes in freedom of speech. Media has a very important

role in the continuity of democracy and political stability, he added.