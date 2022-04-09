NATIONAL

Media a partner of PTI in the struggle for change: Governor Punjab

By Staff Report
Omar Sarfaraz Cheema

LAHORE: Punjab Governor Omer Sarfraz Cheema has said that media has been a partner of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) in ongoing struggle for change.

He stated this while talking to journalists from print and electronic media
who called on his at Governor House on Saturday.

Omer Sarfraz Cheema said that Prime Minister Imran Khan is sincere, fearless
and patriotic leader who has been fighting against the mafia not for his own
self, but for the future of the country and the nation.

He said that the prime minister’s struggle is for a strong and independent
Pakistan. PTI is the party which has constantly strived for independence of
institutions, sovereignty and rule of law, he added.

The Governor Punjab said that media is important pillar of the state and the
PTI government believes in freedom of speech. Media has a very important
role in the continuity of democracy and political stability, he added.

Previous articleUndemocratic, rude attitude of PTI becomes disgrace for politicians: Baloch
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

Undemocratic, rude attitude of PTI becomes disgrace for politicians: Baloch

LAHORE: Deputy Chief of Jamaat-e-Islami (JI), former parliamentary leader Liaqat Baloch has said that undemocratic, mischievous and rude attitude of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has...
Read more
NATIONAL

Govt intends to tackle no-trust motion against PM democratically: Qureshi

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi on Saturday said that the PTI government intends to tackle the resolution of no-confidence against Prime Minister Imran...
Read more
NATIONAL

Govt created 5.5m jobs during past three years: Asad

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Planning, Development, and Special Initiatives Asad Umar said on Saturday that 5.5 million jobs were created during the last three years...
Read more
NATIONAL

Farrukh asks opposition to accept proposal of in-camera NA session on lettergate issue

ISLAMABAD: Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib on Saturday said that Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi has offered to convene an...
Read more
NATIONAL

PTI files review petition in SC on deputy speaker verdict

The Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) on Saturday filed a review petition in the Supreme Court against its verdict that declared the National Assembly Deputy Speaker...
Read more
NATIONAL

‘Fake’ US federal agent claimed ties to Pakistan intelligence, prosecutors say

WASHINGTON: One of two American men arrested in Washington for posing as US federal security officials and cultivating access to the Secret Service, which...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

Sports

Babar Azam overtakes Sachin Tendulkar in all-time ODI batting ratings

Pakistan all-format captain Babar Azam showcased his newfound hunger to remain among the elite batters across the globe with a super series against Australia,...

England, West Indies backs Ramiz Raja’s plan of four-nation series

Chinese Premier Li stresses stabilizing the economy amid greater challenges

China slams U.S. for prisoner abuse at ‘black sites’

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.