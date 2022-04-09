NATIONAL

Undemocratic, rude attitude of PTI becomes disgrace for politicians: Baloch

By Staff Report

LAHORE: Deputy Chief of Jamaat-e-Islami (JI), former parliamentary leader Liaqat Baloch has said that undemocratic, mischievous and rude attitude of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has become a disease of politics.

While addressing the central officials on Saturday, he said that the PTI turned into the minority because of its incompetence, arrogance, mischief, advisers and spokespersons. After losing the majority, the dignified democratic attitude would have to be that Imran Khan himself should leave power. The nation is seeing the wonderful color of lust for power.

Liaqat Baloch said that Imran Khan during his tenure trapped the people in
inflation, unemployment, unbearable price hike, street crimes, corruption,
rampant bribery and the status quo of government institutions. Fake election
rhetoric is being fabricated using a global US conspiracy to cover up
government failures.

He said the relief given by the PTI government to USA, Europe and IMF is
unprecedented. The same dramas were used in old Pakistan to fool the people
and the new Pakistan is in the whirlpool of such dramas, he added.

The JI Deputy Chief said that after PPP and PML-N, PTI has also failed and
proved to be an anti-people government. Imran Khan first misled the people
with his statement of accountability, abolition of status quo and New
Pakistan; now he is misleading voters, especially their supporters, with
their anti-US rhetoric.

He said due to the deviation from the promise of the state of Madinah
system, Imran Khan’s government has come under the grip of Allah Almighty.
Jamaat-e-Islami invites the people to turn to Allah in the blessed month of
Ramadan. People should seek forgiveness from Allah for their sins. Instead
of being a part of showy, superficial and emotional politics, put your
weight in the scales of truth.

Liaqat Baloch said that the JI will go door-to-door across the country under
public contact campaign. We will convince the people to refuse to be bitten
again and again by the same dangerous hole, he added.

Previous articleBecker could face jail after bankruptcy verdict
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

Govt intends to tackle no-trust motion against PM democratically: Qureshi

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi on Saturday said that the PTI government intends to tackle the resolution of no-confidence against Prime Minister Imran...
Read more
NATIONAL

Govt created 5.5m jobs during past three years: Asad

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Planning, Development, and Special Initiatives Asad Umar said on Saturday that 5.5 million jobs were created during the last three years...
Read more
NATIONAL

Farrukh asks opposition to accept proposal of in-camera NA session on lettergate issue

ISLAMABAD: Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib on Saturday said that Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi has offered to convene an...
Read more
NATIONAL

PTI files review petition in SC on deputy speaker verdict

The Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) on Saturday filed a review petition in the Supreme Court against its verdict that declared the National Assembly Deputy Speaker...
Read more
NATIONAL

‘Fake’ US federal agent claimed ties to Pakistan intelligence, prosecutors say

WASHINGTON: One of two American men arrested in Washington for posing as US federal security officials and cultivating access to the Secret Service, which...
Read more
NATIONAL

Festivities of Ramadan return as Covid-19 continues to ebb

ISLAMABAD: As the Covid-19 pandemic has been losing its grip on Pakistan, traditional festivities and cheerfulness of the holy month of Ramadan are back...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

Sports

England, West Indies backs Ramiz Raja’s plan of four-nation series

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Ramiz Raja's plan of introducing a four-nation tournament received a further boost after the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB)...

Chinese Premier Li stresses stabilizing the economy amid greater challenges

China slams U.S. for prisoner abuse at ‘black sites’

Govt intends to tackle no-trust motion against PM democratically: Qureshi

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.