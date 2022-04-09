Undemocratic, rude attitude of PTI becomes disgrace for politicians: Baloch

LAHORE: Deputy Chief of Jamaat-e-Islami (JI), former parliamentary leader Liaqat Baloch has said that undemocratic, mischievous and rude attitude of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has become a disease of politics.

While addressing the central officials on Saturday, he said that the PTI turned into the minority because of its incompetence, arrogance, mischief, advisers and spokespersons. After losing the majority, the dignified democratic attitude would have to be that Imran Khan himself should leave power. The nation is seeing the wonderful color of lust for power.

Liaqat Baloch said that Imran Khan during his tenure trapped the people in

inflation, unemployment, unbearable price hike, street crimes, corruption,

rampant bribery and the status quo of government institutions. Fake election

rhetoric is being fabricated using a global US conspiracy to cover up

government failures.

He said the relief given by the PTI government to USA, Europe and IMF is

unprecedented. The same dramas were used in old Pakistan to fool the people

and the new Pakistan is in the whirlpool of such dramas, he added.

The JI Deputy Chief said that after PPP and PML-N, PTI has also failed and

proved to be an anti-people government. Imran Khan first misled the people

with his statement of accountability, abolition of status quo and New

Pakistan; now he is misleading voters, especially their supporters, with

their anti-US rhetoric.

He said due to the deviation from the promise of the state of Madinah

system, Imran Khan’s government has come under the grip of Allah Almighty.

Jamaat-e-Islami invites the people to turn to Allah in the blessed month of

Ramadan. People should seek forgiveness from Allah for their sins. Instead

of being a part of showy, superficial and emotional politics, put your

weight in the scales of truth.

Liaqat Baloch said that the JI will go door-to-door across the country under

public contact campaign. We will convince the people to refuse to be bitten

again and again by the same dangerous hole, he added.