Impacts of Social media

Many of us use different social media applications to stay in touch with the world and keep ourselves updated on current affairs. Unfortunately, many people have taken advantage of the absence of controls on social media to promote hateful or indecent content. Every day, I come across vile trends that reflect poorly on our ethics and ethos. The freedom to speak our minds on social media is gradually transforming us into an uncivilised and mannerless society. Whilst dissent is key for societal progress and change, the language and expression used are worsening and must be regulated. Online controls and regulations must be implemented to prevent people from targeting individuals, initiating smear campaigns, and trending unnecessary things.

Instead of passing laws hastily, the government needs to understand and analyse the root problem of the growing misuse of social media in the country. Most people have access to phones and social media; however, very few understand how to use them effectively. People should be informed on the healthy use of social media and the difference between disrespect and dissent. Local online platforms can play an important role by imposing restrictions/controls on the misuse of sites.

People often enjoy the clout they receive for their misbehaviour on social media. To combat this, everyone must try to dissuade such individuals. Around the world, social media and other online platforms are used to improve connectivity, learn skills via free courses, undertake freelance work, and more, which helps both the individual and society. Therefore, we must also use online platforms to engage in productive activities and stimulate our minds.

INSAF ALI

KANDHKOT