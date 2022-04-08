Opinion

Noise pollution in Hub

By Editor's Mail



Given that Hub is home to several industries, the city was already experiencing high levels of noise pollution due to heavy industrial machinery. However, there was some relief as the factories do not operate throughout the day. With the ever-increasing number of private vehicles combined with the sound of obsolete engines in public buses, noise pollution has risen at an unprecedented high. In the last few months, there has been an influx of motorcycles, rickshaws, and other vehicles equipped with heavy silencers and pressure horns.

The use of silencers and pressure horns have caused serious disruptions to people’s daily lives. Those living in busy areas are faced with constant noise pollution, which has resulted in sleep disturbances, hypertension, headaches, and more. Students often suffer from academic losses as they are unable to study at home because of the constant commotion. The elderly and sick seldom find the chance to relax. Even businesses are affected by the noise and struggle to maintain decorum during work hours.

Suzuki trucks with loud radios and street vendors i.e., vegetable/fruit sellers further add to the chaos in the city. They pass through every street across the city interrupting the peace and comfort of residents. Street vendors must be instructed to conduct their business in residential areas only during the day. Also, the relevant authorities should ban the use of silencers and pressure horns and fine those found using them.

AHSANULLAH MENGAL

HUB

