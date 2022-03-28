Pakistan-origin Riz Ahmed is first Muslim to win Oscar for live-action short

LONDON: Pakistan-origin British actor and musician Riz Ahmed won his first Oscar for a live-action short film — The Long Goodbye, which he co-wrote and starred in — becoming the first Muslim to win this category in the history of Academy Awards.

In his acceptance speech, Ahmed, 39, said: “In such divided times, we believe that the role of story is to remind us there is no ‘us’ and ‘them’. There’s just ‘us’.

“This is for everyone who feels like they don’t belong. Anyone who feels like they’re stuck in no man’s land. You’re not alone. We’ll meet you there. That’s where the future is. Peace.”

Aneil Karia and Riz Ahmed win the Oscar for Best Live Action Short Film for 'The Long Goodbye.'

Ahmed, who was born in London to parents from Pakistan, was nominated for an Oscar last year for his role as a hearing-impaired drummer in Sound of Metal, losing out to Anthony Hopkins.

The Long Goodbye incorporates music from Ahmed’s album of the same name, which was released in 2021 and reflects on his identity as a British-Pakistan artist.

The film shows a south Asian family in suburban London whose preparations for celebration are interrupted by news reports of an all-white militia, who soon afterwards knock on their door.