NATIONAL

ECP barred from taking disciplinary action against PM for violating election code

By Staff Report
ISLAMABAD, PAKISTAN - AUGUST 8: Pakistan security forces take security measures around the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) building as members of Pakistani opposition parties' led by Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) hold a protest on alleging a rigging in general elections in Pakistan which were held on July 25, in Islamabad, Pakistan, on August 08, 2018. (Photo by Muhammed Semih Ugurlu/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images)

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Monday barred the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) from taking any punitive action against the prime minister during the hearing of a petition against Imran Khan and his ministers blaming them for violating the election code.

Barrister Ali Zafar pleaded with the court to bar the commission from imposing a fine on the prime minister.

Justice Aamer Farooq listened to the arguments and asked the ECP to issue a notice in case of any violation of the election code.

“Do not take any action except issuing a notice until next hearing,” Justice Farooq directed the body and also asked it not to disqualify or impose a fine on anyone.

The high court on April 6 sought further arguments from the parties.

Previous articlePakistan-origin Riz Ahmed is first Muslim to win Oscar for live-action short
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

Pakistan-origin Riz Ahmed is first Muslim to win Oscar for live-action short

LONDON: Pakistan-origin British actor and musician Riz Ahmed won his first Oscar for a live-action short film -- The Long Goodbye, which he co-wrote...
Read more
NATIONAL

Crucial National Assembly session to decide on confidence vote today

ISLAMABAD: A crucial session of the National Assembly to deliberate on the no-trust motion moved against the prime minister by the multi-party Pakistan Democratic...
Read more
NATIONAL

Opposition moves no-confidence motion to oust Buzdar

LAHORE: The opposition in the Punjab Assembly moved a no-confidence motion seeking the ouster of Chief Minister Usman Buzdar on Monday. 122 lawmakers from the...
Read more
NATIONAL

‘Whoever Nawaz Sharif meets is in the interest of Pakistan,’ Maryam Nawaz

GUJRANWALA: PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz on Sunday said whoever her father and fellow party leader Nawaz Sharif meets in London "is in the...
Read more
NATIONAL

Imran Khan is in Opposition’s grip, won’t let him escape now: Says Fazl

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman on Sunday said that Prime Minister Imran Khan is now in the grip of the...
Read more
NATIONAL

PML-N delegation conveys Sharif’s offer to Chaudhrys of Gujrat

ISLAMABAD: A PML-N delegation met PML-Q leader Chaudhry Shujaat’s here at his residence on Sunday to seek the PTI ally’s support in the no-confidence...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

Opposition moves no-confidence motion to oust Buzdar

LAHORE: The opposition in the Punjab Assembly moved a no-confidence motion seeking the ouster of Chief Minister Usman Buzdar on Monday. 122 lawmakers from the...

Abbas slams West’s ‘double standards’ on Ukraine, Palestine

Root’s future as England captain in doubt after West Indies rout

Epaper – March 28-2022 LHR

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.