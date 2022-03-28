ECP barred from taking disciplinary action against PM for violating election code

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Monday barred the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) from taking any punitive action against the prime minister during the hearing of a petition against Imran Khan and his ministers blaming them for violating the election code.

Barrister Ali Zafar pleaded with the court to bar the commission from imposing a fine on the prime minister.

Justice Aamer Farooq listened to the arguments and asked the ECP to issue a notice in case of any violation of the election code.

“Do not take any action except issuing a notice until next hearing,” Justice Farooq directed the body and also asked it not to disqualify or impose a fine on anyone.

The high court on April 6 sought further arguments from the parties.