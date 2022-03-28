NATIONAL

BAP parts ways with PTI govt, announces support for opposition

By News Desk

Balochistan Awami Party’s (BAP) Parliamentary Leader Khalid Magsi on Monday said that his party would support the joint opposition’s no-confidence motion filed against Prime Minister Imran Khan in the National Assembly.

Addressing a press conference alongside PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif, PDM chief Fazlur Rehman, PPP Co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari, and PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Magsi, whose party has four MNAs, said: “We want the country to be handled in anew […] we want the issues to be resolved.”

The development came only a day after Special Assistant to PM on Reconciliation and Harmony in Balochistan and Jamhoori Watan Party President Shah­zain Bugti announced to part ways with the government and side with the opposition.

Meanwhile, the opposition leaders — Fazl, Shehbaz, Zardari, and Bilawal — thanked the BAP leader for announcing support for the no-trust motion. “We will ensure Balochistan’s development,” the leaders vowed.

BNP-M chief Akhtar Mengal said the incumbent government has ignored Balochistan and did not pay attention to the province’s issues. “Instead of paying attention to our issues, they made fun of us,” he said.

Shehbaz said the government, which will be formed after PM Imran Khan’s ouster, would focus on the development of Balochistan.

“We will cooperate with BAP to resolve the issues of Balochistan […] we are thankful that four of their four MNAs are supporting us, and we are grateful for it,” he added.

Zardari said the “atmosphere” of the no-confidence motion is prevailing and the joint opposition would make sure that Shehbaz becomes the prime minister “soon”.

“Balochistan has been kind towards me. We will also try to bring a minister from Balochistan [in the Centre],” the former president said.

Fazl said Imran Khan has become a “burden” on the “masters” who had “made” the prime minister. “Imran Khan should cry over his failures; it is the US, Israel, and Europe’s mistake to impose him.”

Previous articleFinch in awe of Shaheen’s world-class skills
News Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

China set to host 3rd meeting of Foreign Ministers of Afghanistan’s neighbors

China will host the third meeting of the foreign ministers of Afghanistan's neighboring countries in Tunxi, east China's Anhui Province, on Wednesday and Thursday,...
Read more
NATIONAL

Shahzain Bugti resigns as PM’s aide

ISLAMABAD: Jamhoori Watan Party (JWP) President Shahzain Bugti on Monday resigned as special assistant to the prime minister on reconciliation and harmony in Balochistan. He...
Read more
NATIONAL

No-confidence move: PTI govt to offer MQM-P another ministry

In a bid to garner the support of its allies, the PTI-led government will be offering another ministry to the leadership of MQM-P, sources...
Read more
NATIONAL

SC takes exception to PM’s statement alleging that Nawaz Sharif is trying to woo judges against govt

Supreme Court Judge Justice Mazhar Alam Miankhel has taken strong exception to Prime Minister Imran Khan's statement in which he alleged that Pakistan Muslim...
Read more
NATIONAL

Sindh House attack: CJP Bandial orders to arrest perpetrators

Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Umar Ata Bandial on Monday directed authorities to arrest the perpetrators of the attack on Sindh House and directed the Attorney...
Read more
NATIONAL

Governor signs Punjab Regularization of Service Amendment Ordinance 2022

Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar has signed the Punjab Regularization of Service Amendment Ordinance 2022 while as the Chancellor of universities of Punjab, he also approved...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

China set to host 3rd meeting of Foreign Ministers of Afghanistan’s...

China will host the third meeting of the foreign ministers of Afghanistan's neighboring countries in Tunxi, east China's Anhui Province, on Wednesday and Thursday,...

Shahzain Bugti resigns as PM’s aide

No-confidence move: PTI govt to offer MQM-P another ministry

SC takes exception to PM’s statement alleging that Nawaz Sharif is trying to woo judges against govt

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.