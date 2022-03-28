Celebrities lend support to PM Imran ahead of no-trust vote

While tensions are high amongst political parties and supporters of these parties ahead of no trust-vote, several celebrities have entered the social media arena to publicly advocate for the prime minister.

After the opposition submitted the no-trust motion against the PM on March 8, many of the premier’s celebrity supporters professed their loyalty towards him. While some took to Instagram and Twitter to share their views, others like actors Haroon Shahid and Ahmed Ali Butt showed their support on-ground at Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf’s (PTI) mega rally that was held in Islamabad on March 27.

Actor Adnan Siddiqui took to Twitter to call Khan a “mass leader”, saying that people’s love for him was proof of this. He also requested those playing “dirty politics” to let Khan complete his term before writing him off.

Actor Mahira Khan tweeted in favour of the prime minister as well.

Actor Humayun Saeed shared he has been a fan of Khan since his cricketing days and he still “admires his leadership”. Like Siddiqui, Saeed too wants Khan to have the chance to complete his tenure.

Singer Bilal Maqsood believes that Pakistan “needs Imran Khan” for at least 10 more years.

“He made one call and they came running and this is not even 1 per cent of the turn out. You cannot dispute the trust, love and faith this nation has for Imran Khan,” wrote pop singer Annie Khalid.

Actor Saba Qamar also tweeted in support of PM Imran and said that “this is not about one person, this is about Pakistan”.

Lollywood star Shaan Shahid shared a throwback photo with the premier and wrote, “Pakistan has spoken. [T]hey want only one leader to lead them to a brighter future of Pakistan,” referencing those who attended the Islamabad rally in support of Khan.

Actor Aiman Khan shared photo of the PM on Instagram and wrote “we stand with you” with the hashtag “say no to corruption”.

Actor Muneeb Butt reshared his wife Aiman’s post on Instagram with a similar caption.

Actor and host Samina Peerzada also showed support for the PM and wrote, “Kuch bhi na kaha aur keh bhi gaye,” referencing Madam Noor Jehan’s song of the same title.

With the crucial NA session today, all eyes (celebrity and otherwise) are on the parliament’s proceedings regarding the no-trust vote. Let’s see how things pan out.