Opposition caravans have vanished from sight: minister

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry on Sunday said the caravans of Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) have vanished as streets are now being filled with supporters of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

While lauding the junoon (enthusiasm) of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) cadres, he took to Twitter to share that the opposition caravans en route Islamabad “have disappeared”. “All ways and all caravans are of Imran Khan,” he said.

جذبہ جنون سلامت ! سڑکوں سے JUI اور نون کے نام نہاد قافلے غائب ہو چکے ہیں تمام راستے تمام قافلے عمران خان کے ہیں #IamImranKhan #امر_بالمعروف — Ch Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) March 27, 2022

Prime Minister Khan also released an audio message for the nation ahead of the PTI’s grand power show at Islamabad’s Parade Ground.

“The jalsa being held today is not the PTI’s fight but the battle for Pakistan’s future,” the prime minister said.

“Today, we are out to create history,” he added, advising the people who want to attend the gathering to set out for Islamabad as soon as possible.

He cautioned they might not be able to reach the venue on time because of traffic gridlocks on the roads leading to the capital.

Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar said Khan has directed the MPs to leave for the rally at the earliest.

Umar took to his Twitter account to announce that “more people than we had expected are coming to Islamabad” today, therefore the prime minister has requested the people to leave early to reach in time.

The minister also said it might take more time to reach the rally location than the people have expected.

Senator Faisal Javed Khan, in a tweet, said the meeting will begin at 3:00 pm and Khan is expected to address at 4:00 pm.

Charged workers of the party are heading to Islamabad in the form of caravans, chanting slogans in favour of their party and leaders are carrying placards and flags to show their loyalties.

“Today is a battle for Pakistan and not for PTI, it’s a battle for the future of our nation,” Khan said in a message issued ahead of the gathering.

He urged the citizens willing to attend the rally to leave their homes early as there would be blockages on the roads. He said that he fears that the people might not reach the venue on time.

“We are out to make Pakistan’s history today,” PM Imran Khan concluded.