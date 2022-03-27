NCOC daily update: 310 new cases, five deaths from Covid-19

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has recorded 310 new Covid-19 cases over the past 24 hours, the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) said on Sunday.

With the new infections, the overall number of confirmed cases of Covid-19 has risen to 1,523,900 in the country, said the NCOC, the department leading the campaign against the pandemic.

A total of 231 people were reported to have recovered from the pandemic over the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of recoveries to 1,485,316, showed data from the NCOC.

According to the official data, five more deaths were registered during the last 24 hours, raising the coronavirus death toll to 30,345.

Sindh is the worst-hit province with 574,730 infections recorded in total, followed by Punjab which has reported 504,841 cases so far.