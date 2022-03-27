Top EU diplomat calls on Qureshi

ISLAMABAD: European Union ambassador in Pakistan Androulla Kaminara called on Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi Sunday to discuss bilateral cooperation.

Qureshi and Kaminara discussed matters related to bilateral interests and cooperation during the meeting.

Speaking during the meeting, Qureshi said Pakistan valued its relationship with the European bloc and is committed to completing joint projects in progress.

The foreign minister further lauded the role played by the EU envoy for stability in ties.

Last week, the foreign secretary said Pakistan informed the bloc it will partner with Europe in peace but not in war.

The secretary was speaking in a hearing of the Senate Foreign Affairs Committee.

“We have responded to the press statement of the heads of EU diplomatic missions” urging Pakistan to condemn Russian attacks in Ukraine, the foreign secretary told the session.

“We in a subsequent meeting with a group of ambassadors expressed our concern about [the letter] because it was not the right way to practise diplomacy,” the foreign secretary said.

“We have told them that Pakistan will be a partner in peace but not in any war.”