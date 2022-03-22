ECP fines PM Imran Khan for Rs50,000 over code breach

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) Thursday once again slapped a fine of Rs50,000 on Prime Minister Imran Khan for violating the code of conduct as he attended a public gathering in Swat.

Earlier, on March 19, Lower Dir’s District Monitoring Officer (DMO) Hameedul Lah had imposed an Rs50,000 fine on Prime Minister Imran Khan for violating the code of conduct as he attended a public gathering in Dir as well.

The ECP had barred PM Imran Khan and other public holding officers from attending public gatherings in districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa where the second phase of the local bodies elections are due.

However, the PM continuously attended public gatherings and neglected ECP’s warnings.

According to sources, DMO Swat imposed a fine on the PM for breaching ECP’s code of conduct as he attended and addressed a public gathering in Swat on March 16.

Following the violation of the code of conduct, ECP also slapped a fine of Rs50,000 on Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Minister for Communication Murad Saeed and two provincial ministers Dr Amjad Ali and Muhibul Lah.

ECP has also taken notice of the PM’s upcoming visit to Mansehra and called it a breach of the code of conduct.