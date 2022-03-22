FM Qureshi calls for early resolution of Kashmir dispute

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister, Shah Mahmood Qureshi Tuesday called for early resolution of the Kashmir dispute for ensuring durable peace in the region.

He was addressing the meeting of OIC Contact Group on Jammu and Kashmir held here with the OIC Secretary-General, Hissein Brahim Taha, in the chair on the sidelines of the 48th session of OIC Council of Foreign Ministers.

The Foreign Minister said Pakistan is making all out efforts for peace in the region but India is blatantly violating human rights in the Illegally Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK). He said Pakistan remains committed to the early, just and peaceful resolution of the Jammu and Kashmir dispute in accordance with UN Security Council resolutions and wishes of the Kashmiri people.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi said Pakistan calls on India to immediately reverse its unilateral and illegal measures in IIOJK since 05 August 2019, end human rights violations there, withdraw its occupation forces, reverse the demographic changes in the occupied territory, remove hurdles and extend full cooperation to UN Military Observer Group in India and Pakistan in fulfilling its mandate, release all political prisoners and lift curbs on educational institutions in IIOJK to allow Kashmiri youth especially girls to exercise their right to education.

The Foreign Minister said India must fulfill its obligation of holding a free and impartial UN supervised plebiscite to let the Kashmiris exercise their inalienable right to self-determination as enshrined in numerous UNSC resolutions.

He said Pakistan greatly appreciates the OIC’s continued and unequivocal support on the Jammu and Kashmir dispute. He said in view of the deteriorating situation in the IIOJK, it is imperative that the OIC doubles its efforts to facilitate a lasting solution to the dispute.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi requested all members of the Group to raise the issue at relevant UN fora, including the UN General Assembly and the Human Rights Council.