Zardari, Bilawal to act as ‘guarantors for MQM, PDM deal’

By Mian Abrar

ISLAMABAD: Former president and Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari on Tuesday assured Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) convener Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui to act as guarantor for MQM’s deal with the leadership of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) leadership.

“I and Bilawal will look after the settlement reached with MQM-P,” Zardari assured Khalid Maqbool in a telephonic conversation following Maqbool’s meeting with PDM chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman. The PPP co-chairman also invited the MQM-P stalwart to Islamabad and meet him to finalise the matters before the no-confidence motion.

It merits mention here that the MQM leadership has been accusing Asif Zardari and Bilawal for the suffering of the people of Karachi for the past four decades and they contest elections on slogans promising the Karachi citizens to oppose the PPP.

Zardari phoned MQM-P convener Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui to discuss the no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The PPP co-chairman asked the MQM-P convener Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui about his party decision on the no-confidence motion.

Asif Ali Zardari asked Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui to directly remain in contact with him and PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari to which the MQM-P convener replied: “Yes will remain in touch,” the sources said.

Mian Abrar
The writer heads Pakistan Today's Islamabad Bureau. He has a special focus on counter-terrorism and inter-state relations in Asia, Asia Pacific and South East Asia regions. He tweets as @mian_abrar and also can be reached at [email protected]

