Fazl claims ‘Allies no more with PTI,’ after meeting MQM-P in Karachi

By News Desk

Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman claimed Tuesday the ruling PTI’s allies were no more with the government after meeting with MQM-P in the metropolis.

Fazl made the announcement during a press conference alongside MQM-P’s top brass — convener Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui and other leaders — after meeting the government’s ally party at their head office in Karachi’s Bahadurabad area.

“They (MQM-P) will announce that they are with us in a day or two […] after meeting the MQM-P leadership, I am completely satisfied that the no-confidence motion will be successful,” the PDM chief said, as the days for the National Assembly to vote on the no-trust motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan draw close.

NA Speaker Asad Qaiser has convened the crucial session of the lower house to deliberate on the no-confidence motion against PM Imran Khan on March 25.

The PDM chief said the language PM Imran Khan has used during the recent rallies in Khyber Pakhtunkwa was not that of an “honourable person”.

“I think it is disrespectful to have such people assume such big offices,” Fazl said.

Before meeting the MQM-P delegation at their head office, a journalist asked Fazl whether the Opposition was afraid of the outcome of the no-confidence motion. At this, the PDM chief said: “Hum ghabratay nahi hain (we are not afraid).”

With the NA session for voting on the no-confidence motion against PM Imran Khan expected to take place this month, the government is trying to woo its allies for supporting it during the voting.

The Opposition is also attempting to cajole the PTI allies and seeking to break the government’s alliance in the lower house — by holding back-to-back meetings with them.

PM Imran Khan has said that he is ready for everything that the Opposition plans to throw his way — but he has also intensified meetings with allies ahead of the no-trust motion session.

The government’s ally in the Centre, the Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA), has assured PM Imran Khan of complete support ahead of the no-trust motion, while other allies — BAP, MQM-P, and PML-Q — are still indecisive.

