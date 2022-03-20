Bilawal brands PM Khan as ‘foreign-sponsored agent’

While adopting a harsh stance against the premier, PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Sunday labelled Imran Khan as a ‘foreign-sponsored agent’ installed into power by foreign elements to sabotage the CPEC, country’s relations with European countries and economy.

“You were planted by foreign elements to compromise on Kashmir issue… today there is no difference between Pakistan’s and India’s policies,” claimed Bilawal while addressing a press conference here.

Bilawal said that Prime Minister Imran Khan-led government was trying to ‘provoke’ state institutions in a bid to drag them into political affairs and added that the National Assembly speaker has violated the Constitution by not convening assembly session within the stipulated time.

“They [PTI government] are trying to provoke institutions of the country… their social media teams are running campaigns as they don’t want institutions to remain neutral,” said Bilawal.

Bilawal said PTI-led government was trying to create a Constitutional crisis in the country while demanding the premier to explain his statement wherein PM Imran had said that “only animals remain neutral”.

OIC moot ‘not summoned in Pakistan’s interest’

While welcoming the upcoming OIC meeting in Islamabad, Bilawal said though they welcome the foreign dignitaries arriving in the country to attend the moot but asserted “this huddle is not summoned in country’s interest”.

“Imran summoned this meeting as a foreign minister of Taliban to discuss the issues of Afghanistan and not Kashmir and other matters of national interest,” he added.

Speaking about the no-trust move, the PPP leader said from the day one, “coward Imran” was scared of opposition’s bid to de-seat him through no-confidence motion.

“Who is running away now… winning captain never runs away… Constitution of Pakistan requires speaker to summon [NA] session within 14 days,” said Bilawal, adding that NA Speaker Asad Qaiser has violated the Constitution of the country by delaying the session.

“His narrative is based on fiction… everyone knows who attacked the parliament house… we will not allow this man to play with the fate of people,” he added.

Bilawal said PM Imran will be held accountable for corruption and “flawed” economic policies which he said made the lives of masses miserable.

“Despite being in the government, PTI lost various by-elections because people hate his economic policies.”