NATIONAL

Bilawal brands PM Khan as ‘foreign-sponsored agent’

By Staff Report

While adopting a harsh stance against the premier, PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Sunday labelled Imran Khan as a ‘foreign-sponsored agent’ installed into power by foreign elements to sabotage the CPEC, country’s relations with European countries and economy.

“You were planted by foreign elements to compromise on Kashmir issue… today there is no difference between Pakistan’s and India’s policies,” claimed Bilawal while addressing a press conference here.

Bilawal said that Prime Minister Imran Khan-led government was trying to ‘provoke’ state institutions in a bid to drag them into political affairs and added that the National Assembly speaker has violated the Constitution by not convening assembly session within the stipulated time.

“They [PTI government] are trying to provoke institutions of the country… their social media teams are running campaigns as they don’t want institutions to remain neutral,” said Bilawal.

Bilawal said PTI-led government was trying to create a Constitutional crisis in the country while demanding the premier to explain his statement wherein PM Imran had said that “only animals remain neutral”.

OIC moot ‘not summoned in Pakistan’s interest’

While welcoming the upcoming OIC meeting in Islamabad, Bilawal said though they welcome the foreign dignitaries arriving in the country to attend the moot but asserted “this huddle is not summoned in country’s interest”.

“Imran summoned this meeting as a foreign minister of Taliban to discuss the issues of Afghanistan and not Kashmir and other matters of national interest,” he added.

Speaking about the no-trust move, the PPP leader said from the day one, “coward Imran” was scared of opposition’s bid to de-seat him through no-confidence motion.

“Who is running away now… winning captain never runs away… Constitution of Pakistan requires speaker to summon [NA] session within 14 days,” said Bilawal, adding that NA Speaker Asad Qaiser has violated the Constitution of the country by delaying the session.

“His narrative is based on fiction… everyone knows who attacked the parliament house… we will not allow this man to play with the fate of people,” he added.

Bilawal said PM Imran will be held accountable for corruption and “flawed” economic policies which he said made the lives of masses miserable.

“Despite being in the government, PTI lost various by-elections because people hate his economic policies.”

Previous articleBalochistan’s Pashtun Question
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

Passenger plane narrowly escapes crash landing at Lahore airport

LAHORE: A passenger plane of a private airline narrowly escaped a crash landing at the Allama Iqbal International Airport, Lahore following intervention from traffic...
Read more
NATIONAL

Hooligans attack female assistant commissioner in Mansehra

MANSEHRA: Three hooligans attacked Assistant Commissioner Marvi Malik Sher near Ghazi Kot, Mansehra last week, it emerged on Sunday. Marvi Malik is one of the...
Read more
NATIONAL

Two children among five killed in bikes collision

By Jazyan Dar GUJRAT: Five persons, including two children, died and four others were injured in a head-on collision between two motorbikes near Dittewal village...
Read more
NATIONAL

Kashmir Files film Indian conspiracy against Kashmiri prisoners: Ghazali

MUZAFFARABAD: The Chairman of Pasban-e-Hurriyat, Uzair Ahmad Ghazali has said that Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has been spreading hatred, prejudice and lies under the...
Read more
NATIONAL

Pakistan, TCC reach settlement on Reko Diq to liberate Pakistan from ‘crippling debt’: PM

An out-of-court settlement of the Reko Diq project in the Chagai district of Balochistan has been finalised and an official announcement in this regard...
Read more
NATIONAL

Improved economy: ‘Pakistan jumps 7 points at world happiness index’

ISLAMABAD: Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin on Sunday said that Pakistan has jumped up seven points at world happiness index that shows improved economic conditions...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

Two children among five killed in bikes collision

By Jazyan Dar GUJRAT: Five persons, including two children, died and four others were injured in a head-on collision between two motorbikes near Dittewal village...

Kashmir Files film Indian conspiracy against Kashmiri prisoners: Ghazali

Pakistan, TCC reach settlement on Reko Diq to liberate Pakistan from ‘crippling debt’: PM

Improved economy: ‘Pakistan jumps 7 points at world happiness index’

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.