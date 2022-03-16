NATIONAL

IHC annuls Islamabad LG Ordinance 2021

By News Desk

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday declared the Islamabad Local Government Ordinance 2021 as null and void, according to a news outlet.

IHC’s Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani ruled on petitions filed by former UC chairman Sardar Mehtab, CDA trade union and CDA Officers Association against the Islamabad Local Government Ordinance 2021.

During the hearing, Barrister Omar Ijaz Gilani, Qazi Adil, Kashif Malik and other lawyers presented arguments on behalf of the petitioners

The public prosecutor also prayed that the parliamentary session was ended on November 19 whereas the ordinance was issued on November 23.

The court declared the ordinance null and void and said that local body elections should be held under the Local Government Act 2015.

Last year, the ordinance was challenged in the high court through various petitions which raised questions about the future of elected representatives in the presence of the Local Government Act, limiting the role of the chairman by introducing a new local government system through an ordinance and in the absence of a formal law under it.

Previous articlePolice Welfare Package 2022 with raise in all categories approved
News Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

Police Welfare Package 2022 with raise in all categories approved

LAHORE: The Punjab Police have approved the Welfare Package 2022 for the children's education, and medical and other expenses of the employees. A spokesperson for...
Read more
NATIONAL

Chinese delegation shows keen interest to cooperate on development projects in Rawalpindi

RAWALPINDI: A delegation led by Chang Chun, CEO China State Construction Engineering Corporation Ltd (CSCEC) Wednesday called on Chairman Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) Tariq...
Read more
NATIONAL

IHC expects PM will stop his aide Dr Attaur Rehman from interfering in HEC affairs

The Islamabad High Court (IHC), in its detailed judgment regarding restoring Dr Tariq Banuri as chairman of Higher Education Commission (HEC), has expected that...
Read more
NATIONAL

PM Imran positive to take ‘take three wickets with one ball’

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday jeered at the opposition parties over alleged use of money to buy loyalties of government lawmakers, saying the...
Read more
HEADLINES

Pervez Elahi says ‘We have neither left the govt, nor joined opposition’

Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) leader Pervez Elahi on Wednesday clarified that his party had neither left the government nor decided to support the no-trust...
Read more
NATIONAL

India’s excuse for missile fired into Pakistan is unacceptable: Dr Moeed Yusuf

Pakistan's National Security Adviser Dr Moeed Yusuf believes India's basic explanation of the invading supersonic missile's crash into Pakistani territory on March 9 as...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

World

China vows to stabilize markets and economy

China will keep the markets stable with favorable policies, China's Financial Stability and Development Committee said on Wednesday amid the recent market turmoil. Policies that...

IHC expects PM will stop his aide Dr Attaur Rehman from interfering in HEC affairs

PM Imran positive to take ‘take three wickets with one ball’

Pervez Elahi says ‘We have neither left the govt, nor joined opposition’

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.