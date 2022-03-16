Police Welfare Package 2022 with raise in all categories approved

LAHORE: The Punjab Police have approved the Welfare Package 2022 for the children’s education, and medical and other expenses of the employees.

A spokesperson for the Punjab police said on Wednesday that a committee, headed by Additional IG Welfare and Finance Muhammad Farooq Mazhar, amended the Welfare Rules of 2016 and prepared a comprehensive draft for increase in financial assistance to police personnel and their children’s education, medical, daughter’s dowry, sustenance allowance and other categories, which was approved by Inspector General of Police Punjab Rao Sardar Ali Khan, on the recommendations of the Provincial Welfare Board.

These amendments will be implemented from January 1, 2022, which will provide historic relief to police officers and employees. Regarding the amendments made in the Punjab Police Welfare Package 2022, the spokesperson said that in the new package, dowry funds, educational scholarships, medical financial aid and sustenance allowances have been increased for the officers and personnel.

He said that the dowry package for marriage of daughters of present service or retired employees of Grade 1 to 16 has been increased and the amount of dowry fund has been increased from 40,000 to 60,000. If an employee has 1 or 2 daughters, he will get funds at the rate of Rs. 80,000 per person, he added.

“The amount of dowry fund for 17 grade or above serving or retired employees/officers has been increased from 50,000 to 70,000. If a person has 1 or 2 daughters, he will get funds at the rate of Rs. 100,000 per person. Similarly, for dowry of daughters of martyred or death during service has been increased from 60,000 to 70,000 per person whereas if one has 1 or 2 daughters, he will get funds at the rate of one lakh rupees per person,” he added.

Regarding the details of the increase in educational scholarships, he said that for the children of Grade 1 to 16 employees of Punjab Police, allowance of intermediate education has been increased from 9,000 per annum to 15,000 per annum. Likewise, Grade 17 or above grade officers will get 20,000 for intermediate education.

Similarly, the two-year graduation program for children of Grade 1 to 16 employees has been increased from 11,000 per annum for BA / B.Sc. to 20,000 per annum. The two-year graduation program for the children of officers 17 and above has been increased to 25,000 for BA / B.Sc. Moreover, allowance of MA, MSC, BSC (4) and MPhil has been increased from 15,000 to 40’000 whereas allowance for PhDs will be increased from Rs 15,000 per annum to Rs 1.5 lakh per annum and those pursuing PhD in Mathematics will get Rs 2.5 lakh per annum.

The fee will be paid upon taking education from government medical and engineering universities. In private universities, the category of universities for medical, engineering, IT and business has been opened. Now, according to the HEC rankings in respect of engineering, medical, IT & Business, children enrolled in the top five universities in Pakistan and Punjab will be able to get tuition fees, registration, admission fees and 20,000 for books. A reward of Rs. 1 lakh will be given to the children of police personnel / officers for memorizing the Holy Quran.

Rewards of Rs. 1 lakh to Rs. 05 lakh will be given to police employees and officers for writing a book on some subject but the allocation of reward will be decided by a management committee. Universities will be provided financial assistance for obtaining degrees from religious universities which are approved by the HEC degree program as regular degrees. Entry test examinations such as GRE, TOEFL, GAT and other 9 categories, Test fees will be paid for obtaining more than 80% marks. Children of Police Employees / Officers who join Civil Service (CSS, PMS and Judiciary) and Armed Forces (Army, Navy, Air Force) as Commissioned Officers, a reward of Rs. 1 lakh will be given in this regard.

Regarding the increase in medical financial aid, he said that the financial assistance for the treatment of heart diseases has been increased from 125,000 to 200,000. Officers and personnel will be given Rs 2 lakh for open heart surgery while Rs 100,000 will be given to wife and children. Rs 100,000 will be given to officers and personnel for stent delivery while wife and children will be given Rs 50,000.

Likewise, Aid has been increased from Rs. 225,000 to Rs. 500,000 for treatment of disease of cancer. Rs. 200,000 will be given to police personnel for treatment of cancerous tumors, whereas Rs. 100,000 will be given to wife and children. Rs. 500,000 will be given to police personnel for treatment of malignant cancer whereas their wife and children will be given Rs. 250,000 for this purpose. Under category of medical aid, allowance for bone marrow transplant has been enhanced. Rs. 01 million will be given to the employees and Rs. 500,000 will be given to the wife and children. Whereas, for treatment of other diseases, aid for wife and children has been increased from 20,000 to 70,000.

In addition to it, aid under Guzara allowance has also been increased. Now, The widows of officers of 20 and above grade will also be able to get Guzara allowance. Spokesperson Punjab Police told that, Guzara allowance for widows of officers of grade 20 and above have been increased to 32,000 whereas 3500 will be given per child. The Guzara allowance for widows of Grade 18 and 19 officers has been increased from Rs 20,000 to Rs 22,000 while the allowance per child has been increased from Rs 2,000 to Rs 2,500.

The Guzara allowance for families of Grade 16 and 17 officers has been increased from Rs 10,000 to Rs 12,000 while the allowance per child has been increased from Rs 1,500 to Rs 2,000. The Guzara allowance for families of Grade 11 and 15 employees has been increased from Rs 8,000 to Rs 10,000 and per child allowance has been increased from 1200 to 1700. Guzara allowance for families of employees of grade 1 to 9 has been increased from 6000 to 8000 and allowance per child has been increased from 1000 to 1500.

Spokesperson Punjab Police said that the increase in the welfare package was made by the Punjab Police within its resources and its objective was to provide all possible relief to the Sipah.