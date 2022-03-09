NATIONAL

ECP summons Swati for violating election code during KP LG polls

By Staff Report

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has summoned Minister for Railways Azam Swati for reportedly taking part in the campaign for a candidate of the Mansehra city council in the second phase of local government polls in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The election monitoring body has also summoned the candidate, Kamal Saleem Swati. They are directed to turn up before the district election commissioner at 11:00 am on Friday.

Besides, the ECP took notice of panaflex banners and wall chalking in Swat, Shangla, Lower Dir, and Chitral.

The commission also halted the disbursement of cash handouts under the Ehsaas programme in Upper Dir until the conclusion of the local government elections.

The ECP has decided to formulate a new code of conduct for the upcoming local government and 2023 general elections.

It convened a meeting that was attended by representatives of political parties. PPP’s Farhatullah Babar, PML-N’s Ahsan Iqbal, Farrukh Habib of PTI, Zahid Hamid and Taj Haider attended the meeting with the ECP officials.

It was decided to prepare a new code of conduct for General Election 2023 and local bodies’ election.

Staff Report

